America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, She Se Puede Launch Nationwide Voting Empowerment Tour During 2020 Election

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- She Se Puede , a digital lifestyle community and media platform that inspires, affirms, and informs Latinas to leverage our power in a way that transforms our lives, families, and futures, announced a new nationwide virtual tour Oct. 19-23, the Latinas Make a Difference Tour. The team is hitting the virtual road for a week-long celebration of Latina empowerment. They're gathering a diverse group of powerhouse Latinas who will discuss topics during this historic year of change: the presidential elections, health and wellness, finance, career, immigration, and much more.

The tour will have two national headlining events and virtual local stops across Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina. It will feature fierce Latinas who are changing their communities for the better and inspiring all Latinas to act on their power, use their voices, and vote ‒ all while showcasing the culture and spirit of each community. She Se Puede founders will host panels with local leaders, a national keynote event, and daily inspiration-building "Power Hours" to help Latinas harness their strength on topics ranging from wellness and finances to voting. Celebrity guests will join throughout the week, including Ingrid Hoffman, Rocsi Diaz, Rosario Dawson, and Stephanie Beatriz.

"Latinas are powerful. And when we act on our power by voting, our voices will make a noticeable difference in our country," said She Se Puede co-founder, actor, activist, producer, and director America Ferrera. "Latinas are already leading the way in our families, our communities, and in our country. This tour will spotlight the incredible contributions Latinas are make every day and will inspire Latinas across the country to show up for this election with the full force of our potential."

"While more challenging than ever before, voting has never been more important than this year," said She Se Puede co-founder, activist, actress, producer, and director Eva Longoria. "If Latinas and our votes didn't have the power to make such an impact, people wouldn't be working so hard to make sure we can't vote. When we vote and are counted, we can make the change we urgently need at every level of our society."

She Se Puede launched in August and is one the fastest growing digital communities created by and for Latinas. The nonpartisan nonprofit initiative was founded by leaders from the worlds of organizing, politics, and entertainment ‒ Alex Martínez Kondracke, America Ferrera, Carmen Perez, Christy Haubegger, Elsa Collins, Eva Longoria, Jess Morales Rocketto, Mónica Ramírez, Olga Segura, and Stephanie Valencia.

"Latina turnout rates are 14 to 20 percent lower than non-Hispanic Black or white women. That's not a warning sign, it's an opportunity ‒ for Latinas to flex their electoral muscles and boost our power in every state in 2020 by turning out," said Stephanie Valencia, She Se Puede co-founder and president of Equis Labs and Equis Research.

"For far too long, Latinas have been treated like a monolith, condescended to by political parties that we matter only when they remember they need our votes days before the election. Our tour not only seeks to illuminate how our individual experiences and differences are what make us powerful, but that our voices and our votes matter every day of the year," said Jess Morales Rocketto, She Se Puede co-founder, political director of National Domestic Workers Alliance, and co-founder of Supermajority.

