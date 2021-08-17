America First Chairman KW Miller Addresses the Afghanistan Catastrophe in a Powerful State of the Union Speech

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Political Committee Chairman KW Miller Addresses the Afghanistan Catastrophe in 'Powerful State of the Union Speech.'

"Afghanistan is just the tip of the iceberg in the complete failure of the leftist socialist Joe Biden government, which has run the USA into the ground," stated KW Miller.

KW Miller

"America has been overtaken by the radical leftist, socialist, and global elites, seeking to destroy our way of life. America is well on the way to $40 trillion in national debt, full welfare nation status, with virtually no manufacturing capabilities, open borders, and the complete breakdown in the rule of law," Miller added.

The full America First 'State of the Union Speech' is available at the following link: https://youtu.be/hq7WklEane8

About America First Political Committee:

Our mission is to promote conservative political candidates and policy that puts America First. We are dedicated to advancing policies that improve the quality of life for all Americans. As Citizens, we have to take charge of our future through direct action. America is in very serious trouble and on the verge collapse in the rule of law. We must unite immediately work to restore the Republic, the USA. The Country is in our hands, the people, the true Patriots.

