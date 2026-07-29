America First Credit Union Expands Arizona Presence with New Glendale Branch

New Glendale 83rd Branch Marks the Fourth Arizona Opening in the Past Year

GLENDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Credit Union announced the official opening of its newest branch at 5084 N. 83rd Avenue in Glendale, Arizona, marking another milestone in the credit union's continued expansion throughout the state. The Glendale location marks America First's fourth new Arizona branch opening in the past year and strengthens the credit union's commitment to serving members across the growing Phoenix metropolitan area.

"Every new America First Credit Union branch represents another step in our commitment to meeting our members where they live, work, and do business," said Thayne Shaffer, President and CEO of America First Credit Union. "Glendale is a thriving community with tremendous opportunity, and we're excited to expand our presence in the West Valley while providing members with personalized service, innovative financial solutions, and the resources they need to achieve their goals."

Designed with convenience, accessibility and connection in mind, the new branch features America First's modern branch model, combining a welcoming environment with advanced technology and innovative banking solutions. The location offers a drive-through, video teller services, business services, wealth management solutions and a full suite of financial products to meet the evolving needs of members.

Beyond traditional financial services, the new branch will serve as a resource for financial education, offering workshops and resources focused on topics including budgeting, credit management, homeownership, fraud prevention, and savings strategies.

To celebrate the opening, America First Credit Union will host a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 21, 2026, with local community leaders and partners invited to commemorate the new branch.

The Glendale branch reflects America First's continued investment in Arizona, where the credit union now serves more than 150,000 members. With more than 2,000 business accounts statewide, America First continues to build lasting relationships with individuals, families and businesses. The credit union will continue expanding its Arizona footprint with future branch locations planned for North Scottsdale, South Scottsdale and Surprise.

About America First Credit Union

Founded in 1939, America First Credit Union has grown into one of the strongest and most progressive credit unions in the country. It is the sixth-largest credit union in the nation with $25 billion in assets and 118 locations across Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah, serving 1.5 million members. America First is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution dedicated to building communities and helping its members do more with their money. Learn more at americafirst.com.

SOURCE America First Credit Union