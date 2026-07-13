America First Credit Union Expands Service in Southern California

New Highland Branch Opens with Celebrations Beginning July 13

HIGHLAND, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Credit Union today announced the opening of its newest Southern California branch in Highland on July 13, expanding access to personalized financial services for individuals, families and businesses throughout the Inland Empire.

"As our membership continues to grow across Southern California, we're proud to expand our presence in Highland," said Thayne Shaffer, President & CEO of America First Credit Union. "We look forward to serving the community with personalized financial guidance, innovative products and a commitment to our members that has been the foundation of America First Credit Union for more than 87 years."

Located at 27828 Greenspot Road in Highland, the new branch reflects America First's continued investment in serving California members. It will offer a full range of personal and business banking services, including checking and savings accounts, auto loans, mortgages, home equity loans, business banking, financial planning and investment services, as well as convenient digital banking tools and in-person support from experienced team members.

To celebrate the new branch, America First Credit Union will host a series of grand-opening activities beginning Monday, July 13. Visitors can enjoy giveaways, gift cards and prizes while entering for a chance to win an Amazon gift card and an electric mountain bike. Residents are encouraged to stop by the branch now through July 31 to meet the branch team, tour the new facility, take advantage of new member offers and deals, and learn more about America First Credit Union's products and services.

The Highland branch marks a milestone in America First's growth strategy in California, reinforcing its commitment to helping members achieve financial well-being while investing in the communities it serves through financial education, volunteerism and charitable giving.

For more information about the Highland branch, grand-opening activities and promotional offers, visit the branch at 27828 Greenspot Road, Suite 1, Highland, CA, or contact the branch at (909) 360-7204.

About America First Credit Union

Founded in 1939, America First Credit Union has grown into one of the strongest and most progressive credit unions in the country. It is the sixth-largest credit union in the nation with $25 billion in assets and 118 locations across Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah, serving 1.5 million members. America First is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution dedicated to building communities and helping its members do more with their money. Learn more at americafirst.com.

SOURCE America First Credit Union