America First Credit Union Celebrates 25 Years of the Ogden Marathon

OGDEN, Utah, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marked the 25th anniversary of the Ogden Marathon, and longtime title sponsor America First Credit Union is proud to celebrate the milestone and its continued support of one of Utah's premier running events. Organized by the GOAL Foundation, the marathon's mission is dedicated to encouraging others to Get Out And Live.

Since its founding in 2001, the Ogden Marathon has become a signature event for GOAL, attracting runners across the country. Known for its breathtaking canyon course and vibrant community atmosphere, race weekend has grown into a celebrated tradition that showcases the beauty and spirit of Ogden.

"America First is proud to partner with the GOAL Foundation in celebrating the 25th Ogden Marathon. This milestone event brought runners, volunteers, and the community together and showcased the energy that defines Ogden," said Missy Key, chief financial officer for America First Credit Union and board member of the GOAL Foundation. "We value this partnership and the GOAL Foundation's commitment to delivering a high-quality experience that inspires participation and strengthens our community."

The 25th running of the Ogden Marathon took place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, welcoming thousands of runners and spectators to Northern Utah for a weekend of racing and celebration. Benjamin Berlin of Orem won the men's marathon race, while Paige Nelson of Alpine won in the women's division.

"Ogden shows up—bringing people together to celebrate everything this community has to offer. The Ogden Marathon is a signature event, growing from 800 runners to more than 7,000 over 25 years while keeping that unmistakable Ogden vibe," said Troy Callantine, Executive Director of the GOAL Foundation. "This year was no different—fans, partners, and volunteers delivered an incredible experience, highlighted by a new women's course record, the final finisher crossing the line, and countless moments of pure joy."

The 25th anniversary celebration featured a full weekend of events, including the marathon, half marathon, relay, 5K, and KidsK, along with special anniversary activations recognizing the race's legacy and the thousands of runners who have participated since its inaugural year.

Since its inception, the marathon has generated millions of dollars in economic impact for local businesses while also promoting health, tourism, and community engagement across Weber County. It has also helped advance GOAL's mission to support the Greater Ogden community's vision to be recognized as an outdoor recreation mecca, by producing unparalleled athletic events and by collaborating with other organizations in bringing athletically-oriented events to the Ogden area.

America First Credit Union has served as the presenting sponsor of the Ogden Marathon since 2020. The partnership reflects shared values, with the race's focus on community connection and engagement aligning closely with America First Credit Union's commitment to serving the communities it supports.

About America First Credit Union

Founded in 1939, America First Credit Union has grown into one of the strongest and most progressive credit unions in the country. It is the sixth largest credit union in the nation with $24 billion in assets and 117 locations across Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah, serving 1.5 million members. America First is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution dedicated to building communities and helping its members do more with their money.

Learn more at americafirst.com.

SOURCE America First Credit Union