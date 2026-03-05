America First Credit Union Kicks Off 8th Annual Student Scholarship Program, Applications Open Now

Awarding $5000 to 10 eligible students committed to community service, who have leadership and academic potential

OGDEN, Utah , March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Credit Union is celebrating the commencement of its eighth annual Charitable Foundation scholarship program, and will be awarding (10) scholarships worth $5,000 each. The foundation recognizes and awards scholarships each year to America First members who are graduating high school seniors or undergraduate students currently enrolled in a two-year, four-year, or technical college or university, and have a passion for serving and helping others.

The America First Charitable Foundation is looking for candidates who embody the people-helping-people philosophy; those who play an active role in giving back to their community, whether through volunteering or other meaningful contributions of time, effort, and care. The scholarships are intended to help America First members pursue post-secondary education and training.

Selection Criteria

Applicants are required to submit their community service hours, grade point average, and official transcript of the final three reporting periods at the high school and/or college/university where they last enrolled.

A short essay on how their community service exemplifies the credit union philosophy of people helping people. (500 to 700 words)

A summary of education history, including important lessons learned, challenges you've overcome and key accomplishments.

Two letters of recommendation from a school counselor, business leader, teacher or religious leader.

A selection committee consisting of America First employees, representing diverse business, educational, and community backgrounds, will evaluate applications and select the 10 recipients. Selection is made without regard to the applicant's race, color, national origin, religious belief, sex, marital status, age, or physical handicap.

Eligibility Requirements

America First Credit Union member with an account in good standing

U.S citizen

Graduating high school senior or enrolled college student

Minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average during the last three reporting periods

Minimum 30 community service hours

Scholarship applications are due April 1st, 2026, and winners will be notified no later than April 30, 2026. Apply to be considered here .

