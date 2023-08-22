America First Credit Union Unveils Official Utah Athletics Branded Visa Debit Card

Score big with the new debit card from the official credit union of Utah Athletics

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Utah Athletics fans have a new way to support their favorite team with the help of America First Credit Union. As the official credit union of the University of Utah Athletics, America First announced the official Utah Athletics debit card. The card features the Utah logo on a sleek white background with a visible crimson core, allowing cardholders to show off their Utah pride with every purchase.

Official Utah Athletics Branded Visa Debit Card

"We're excited to give our members another way to show their Ute pride wherever they go with the exclusive University of Utah Athletics debit card," said Tammy Gallegos, Chief Marketing and Strategic Engagement Officer at America First. "We love being part of this amazing community of fans and appreciate our partners at the University of Utah Athletics for helping us provide a fun way to connect with our members, fans and community."

The debit card, available for all America First Credit Union members, allows cardholders access to Rice-Eccles Stadium 30 minutes before doors open to the public — two hours before kickoff time — to catch an early glimpse of pregame warmups. Cardholders will also get the opportunity to access exclusive ticket deals and pricing for many other University of Utah sporting events.

"We're thrilled that America First Credit Union has introduced the Utah Athletics debit card," said Mark Harlan, Director of Athletics. "This is an exciting new opportunity for our passionate fans to show their great pride in Utah Athletics, and we're grateful for our tremendous partners at AFCU for creating new ways to connect with our fans."

Packed with features, benefits, and discounts, the Utah Athletics debit card is available with both America First's Classic and Premium Checking accounts. Its features and benefits include Card Guard, worldwide access and more.

To learn more or get the exclusive Utah Athletics debit card, visit americafirst.com/uofu.

ABOUT AMERICA FIRST CREDIT UNION

Proudly celebrating 84 years of servicing members and a long-standing history, America First Credit Union has become one of the largest, most stable, and most progressive credit unions in the country. As Utah's largest credit union, it has remained a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution. Today, America First has 119 locations, and is the eighth largest credit union in assets in the United States with over $18 billion, and the fifth largest credit union in membership in America with more than 1.3 million members.

SOURCE America First Credit Union