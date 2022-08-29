America First Declares the Dade County Florida Republican Party Dead, Less Than 19% Voter Turnout in August Primary Election

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America First declares the Dade County Florida Republican Party dead. Less than 19% of registered Republican voters participated in the August primary elections, allowing the RINO's Republicans Carlos Gimenez, Maria Salazar and Mario Diaz-Balart to slither through once again on questionable Mail in Ballots and virtually no voter turnout.

Dade County Florida Voter Turnout America First

Disgusted Republican voters have simply given up on the corrupt Republican Party, which is infested with Socialist Democrats. The Republican party is failing on all fronts and the voter base has lost confidence and quit.

Case in point, over 82% of Republican Voters in Florida 28th Congressional District did not even bother to vote in the Primary. The corrupt Republican Party continues to prop-up failing RINO Carlos Gimenez otherwise known as a Socialist Democrat. Gimenez has a long record of supporting radical socialist policy, dating back to his time as Miami-Dade Mayor.

As Miami-Dade Mayor, RINO Gimenez locked down and destroyed small businesses during Covid. Gimenez was also tainted with corruption and ethics accusations including unauthorized business dealings with Communist China.

In Washington, D.C., RINO Gimenez has voted with Nancy Pelosi and the radical leftists. Gimenez defended disgraced Liz Cheney after she voted in favor of the 'Sham Impeachment' against Donald Trump.

RINO Gimenez has openly voted the radical Democrats in Congress on 'Unconstitutional Issues' too many times and continues to support a socialist agenda:

RINO Gimenez openly supported and Voted for Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Agenda in 2016;





RINO Gimenez also voted for the 'January 6' Democrat 'Witch Hunt' against American Citizens and Republican voters;





RINO Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats on H.R. 550, to allow the federal government to create a database, track unvaccinated Americans, who could be targeted, segregated, discriminated against, and forced to comply with vaccination mandates;





RINO Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats on Anti-Second Amendment legislation HR-8, making it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase, own, carry, and use a firearm;





RINO Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats on H.R. 6 for 'Open Borders and Amnesty' to over 20 million criminal illegal aliens, which would permanently avoid deportation, obtain a pathway to citizenship, and full voting rights;





RINO Gimenez also voted with Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats to strip Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of all Congressional Committee positions.





RINO Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats on the wasteful $1.5 Trillion wasteful socialist spending bill packed with billions in earmarks (Pork);





on the wasteful wasteful socialist spending bill packed with billions in earmarks (Pork); RINO Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats to codify homosexual marriage into federal law, overturning voter-approved measures in more than 30 states.

