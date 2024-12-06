AMERICA FIRST ISSUES CALL TO ACTION: Protect Your Communities from Foreign Influence and Safeguard American Values

WAUCHULA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Americans have endured years of threats to our sovereignty—spy balloons in our skies, land purchases near military bases, and cyberattacks targeting American innovation. Now, foreign interests are targeting our local communities with efforts designed to weaken America First policies," stated Debbie Dooley, President of the America First Tea Party.

Dooley, a national co-founder of the Tea Party movement and long-time advocate for conservative causes, has spent decades fighting for grassroots activism and the last two years rallying Americans to bring President Trump back to the White House.

"Having President Trump back in the White House will ensure we have a leader who stands strong against foreign interference and protects the values that put America First," Dooley declared.

One example of interference is the promotion of narratives that challenge America's critical mineral independence. The film Phosfate by Erik E. Crown has been shown in U.S. communities, including a planned free screening at the Hardee County Library in Florida. Critics at a House Natural Resources Subcommittee Field Hearing on Critical Minerals Access argued the film promotes policies that could increase American reliance on foreign-controlled mineral resources. This comes at a time when access to critical minerals is increasingly at the center of national security concerns. The New York Times recently reported that China "would begin banning the export of several rare minerals to the United States." This follows their 2022 ban on phosphate exports, which remains in effect to this day.

"Hardee County is a key area of Trump's support, and it's troubling to see a film like this promoted in a public venue," said Dooley. "We need answers about how this event was approved—and we will find out."

China's plan to target local communities was first uncovered last year by the Office of National Intelligence (ONI). ONI's risk assessment states China has been "redoubling its efforts to build influence at the state and local level to shift U.S. policy in China's favor because of Beijing's belief that local officials are more pliable than their federal counterparts."

The America First Tea Party is mobilizing conservatives across the nation to educate communities and local leaders about the risks of foreign influence.

Take Action Today:

Join us in standing up for our communities and defending America First values. Sign this petition to demand that Hardee County Commissioners cancel the screening of Phosfate. Your signed petition will be sent directly to Commissioners Tim Wells, Noey Flores, Donald Chancey, Russell Melendy, and Kenny Miller.

Together, we can protect our communities, preserve the principles and strengthen our supply chains that make America great.

Media Contact: Debbie Dooley, [email protected], 678-761-6725

