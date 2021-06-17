America First Political Committee Successfully Completes the Wyoming Congressional Candidate Forum

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Political Committee today announced the successful completion of the Wyoming Congressional Candidate Forum which was held Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming. Wyoming is ground zero for taking the Republican Party back from liberals and RINO's in 2022.

Six (6) of the declared Congressional Candidates were in attendance including Denton Knapp, Marissa Selvig, Chuck Gray, Bryan Miller, Robyn Belinskey and Darrin Smith

Wyoming Congressional Forum Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorn and KW Miller

The Candidates were asked the tough questions by moderators about their platform and vision for the State of Wyoming and the broader economic policies to 'Keep America First'.

Incumbent Liz Cheney and embattled controversial candidate Anthony Bouchard did not attend, choosing to hide from the Wyoming Voters and openly avoid the tough media questions.

K.W. Miller, Chairman of the America First Political Committee addressed the audience and made the following statement, "Mark my words: any candidate that is not in the room tonight is not getting elected in 2022."

"We will be announcing a follow on Wyoming Congressional Debate very shortly," Miller added.

The Wyoming Congressional Forum video can be watched in its entirety at the following website link: https://youtu.be/yX-LSRCFCBg

About America First:

Our mission is to promote conservative political candidates and policy that puts America First. We are dedicated to advancing policies that improve the quality of life for all Americans. As Citizens, we have to take charge of our future through direct action. America First is dedicated to promoting conservative political candidates across the U.S.A. Conservatism in the United States is a broad combination of political beliefs that is characterized by respect for American traditions, gun rights, pro-business, individualism, less big government, and advocacy of American exceptionalism internationally.

