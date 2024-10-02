America Haunts Names the Top 5 Haunted Attractions that Scare the Crap Out of You

These Haunted Attractions Go Beyond Fear, Triggering Uncontrollable Physical Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For thrill-seekers who crave an experience so intense it could lead to uncontrollable physical reactions, America Haunts has revealed its list of the top 5 haunted attractions that truly scare the crap out of you. These bone-chilling venues have earned their reputation for delivering fear so extreme that visitors have been known to scream, cry, and even lose control of their bodily functions.

Erebus Haunted Attraction Detroit/ Pontiac, Michigan



At Erebus, guests are in for a terror so intense that even the bravest souls have been known to lose control. This four-story behemoth of a haunt specializes in pushing every boundary, forcing visitors into tight spaces, sudden drops, and heart-stopping encounters with creatures straight out of nightmares. It's no wonder Erebus has a reputation for causing some terrified folks to clean themselves up – when the fright hits this hard, some bodies react.



Nightmare on 13th Salt Lake City, Utah



Consistently ranked among the scariest haunted houses in the country, Nightmare on 13th delivers a relentless sensory overload of fear. The hyper-realistic sets, horrifying special effects, and terrifying actors create an atmosphere so intense that visitors often leave visibly shaken—some even on the verge of panic. From unexpected jump scares to moments of sheer terror, Nightmare on 13th is designed to push your limits and test your nerves. The experience leaves a lasting impression, haunting your thoughts long after you've escaped its chilling grip.



Bennetts Curse Haunted House Baltimore, Maryland



At Bennett's Curse, the scares are so intense they've been known to cause involuntary reactions that trigger bodily functions followed by the cleanup crew. This haunt combines medieval nightmares with high-tech horror to create an experience that can be jarring and bring out the unexpected. Whether the fear of facing off against a demon or the terror of being trapped in a cursed castle, Bennett's Curse turns fear into a full-body experience. While getting a fright-induced adrenaline rush is the most frequent reaction, forewarning other bodily functions can happen.



Spooky World Boston, Massachusetts



Thrillseekers traverse the Boston region and beyond, seeking out Spooky World to maximize the possibilities of frightening fun. This New England haunt has many tricks and illusions to offer a wide range of scaring that also brings on a wide range of reactions – some kinds of terror bypass the brain and head straight for the bladder. Whether it's the disorienting mazes or the sudden jump scares, Spooky World has seen its fair share of guests running for the exit, not always making it in time.



The Dent Schoolhouse – Cincinnati, Ohio



At The Dent School House, the combination of terrifying tales and detailed settings has made visitors lose more than just their composure. This haunted attraction, set in a real schoolhouse with a dark history, creates an atmosphere so intense that it's not uncommon for guests to feel a little too much in the moment. The fear is so palpable that it can cause the kind of bodily responses that call upon the ghostly janitor who terrorizes those in the schoolhouse.

When Fright Takes Over

Their ability to tap into the primal fear that leads to uncontrollable reactions sets these horror-filled haunts apart. The body's natural response to extreme fear can manifest in many ways – from peeing or pooping one's pants to laughing uncontrollably, vomiting, passing out, or experiencing a surge of endorphins that leaves a person feeling euphoric. These haunted attractions push the limits of fear, which results in some uncontrolled reactions.

Tickets Available Now

For those daring enough to face these frightful experiences, tickets are available online. But be warned – these haunts don't just scare the mind. They scare the crap out of you. Secure a spot now, and prepare for a Halloween experience that will leave a lasting memory. Get tickets now to see if nerves of steel are enough to keep the body in check during a night of ultimate frights!

About America Haunts

America Haunts is the national association of premier haunted attractions, committed to excellence and originality in fear-based entertainment. With a collective annual attendance surpassing one million thrillseekers, America Haunts represents the best in the industry. Its members are recognized for their longevity, professional reputations, technical expertise, and innovative approaches to creating immersive experiences. These top-tier haunt operators are known for their ability to deliver amazing scares, making them world-class leaders in haunted entertainment.

