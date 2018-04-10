America Institute of Reproductive Medicine - Alabama Adds INVOcell to its Scope of Services

Katie Karloff, CEO of INVO Bioscience, said, "We are pleased that America Institute of Reproductive Medicine – Alabama ('AIRM') has chosen INVOcell to expand the palette of reproductive treatments. AIRM is the second clinic in Alabama to adopt INVOcell as an important alternative to more traditional in-vitro fertilization ('IVF'). The success rates of INVOcell coupled with the cost effectiveness of the therapy is being increasingly acknowledged by reproductive clinics throughout the U.S. We are excited to provide a workable solution that positively impacts the lives of so many people."

INVOcell has the ability to significantly transform the way in which doctors assist infertile patients to become pregnant in a simpler, more natural and cost-effective manner. INVOcell is a patented medical device used in the treatment of infertility that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development to take place in the woman's body, in vivo. The simplistic INVO can be easily performed in an appropriately trained physician's office without the need for expensive overhead.

Dr. Cecil Long, M.D., co-founder of America Institute of Reproductive Medicine – Alabama, commented, "Providing the highest quality infertility treatments is one of the driving motivations of AIRM. We believe that INVOcell meets all of our criteria to serve the patients that have trusted in us to help them create the families that they have not been able to create to this point. INVOcell is another important option that can help us to achieve the goals of our patients with compassion."

AIRM Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Karen Hammond, commented, "We are very excited to offer an affordable IVF option to improve access to care. Not only is the INVOcell more affordable than conventional IVF, fewer medications are needed, so the total costs for an IVF treatment cycle are much lower, as well."

About America Institute of Reproductive Medicine – Alabama

Co-founded by Dr. Cecil Long and Dr. Marius Meintjes, Ph.D., H.C.L.D., America Institute of Reproductive Medicine – Alabama, will do all that is possible to help build families through comprehensive diagnostic testing and assisted reproduction technologies, if necessary. Under the medical guidance of Dr. Cecil A. Long, a board-certified endocrinologist, patients will have his 30-years of experience in infertility on their side as he navigates their health history and determines why they are experiencing infertility. Our team of compassionate nurses and medical technicians will be a great resource to guide patients through learning more about procedures when you have questions or feel uncertain about decisions that need to be made. We also have a world-class, assisted reproductive technology laboratory available for your reproductive health needs right in Birmingham.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology ("ART"). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture ("IVC") system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization ("IVF") and Intrauterine Insemination ("IUI"). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

