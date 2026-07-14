America is Hungry for More Protein - NuCicer's High-Protein Chickpea "Nuchi" is the Answer

Launched at IFT 2026, Nuchi™ delivers 50% more protein and 25% less fat than conventional chickpeas, solving the processing problems that have kept chickpea from competing at the center of the plate

DAVIS, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-one percent of Americans are actively trying to eat more protein, up from 59 percent three years ago. GLP-1 medications have reshaped consumers' food expectations. The global protein ingredients market is projected to reach $84 billion by 2033 while the supply chain struggles to keep pace.

Nuchi by NuCicer Logo

Whey protein concentrate prices have surged more than 50 percent since January 2026, with some suppliers sold out through year-end. Many plant proteins have flavor limitations that drive up formulation costs. Food manufacturers are reformulating under pressure, with options that all come with trade-offs.

NuCicer launched Nuchi at IFT 2026 this week as a different kind of answer.

With 50 percent more protein and 25 percent less fat than conventional chickpeas, Nuchi eliminates the costly defatting step that has long made chickpea processing difficult and expensive. It delivers a naturally neutral flavor that needs no masking agents, is compatible with existing pea protein processing infrastructure, and is gluten-free, hypoallergenic, and rich in fiber. Four ingredient formats are available: High Protein Flour, Low Fat Flour, Protein Concentrate, and Protein Isolate, validated in crackers, pancakes, waffles, pasta, snacks, and cereals.

"This is not your average chickpea," said Kathryn Cook, Co-Founder and CEO of NuCicer. "Using ancient wild varieties, we tapped into the natural genetic potential of this crop to create a better starting ingredient. Better food starts with better crops."

With 10,000 acres planted in North America in 2026, Nuchi is the product of foundational plant genetics research accelerated by NuCicer's AI-driven genomic modeling and speed-breeding platform, which compresses a decade of traditional breeding into four years or less. NuCicer is accepting sample requests at nucicer.com.

About NuCicer

NuCicer is a crop improvement and crop design company. Leveraging a licensed foundation of deep plant genetics research, NuCicer's proprietary AI-driven genomic modeling and speed-breeding platform compresses a decade of traditional breeding into four years, enabling new crop varieties designed for the performance requirements of modern food manufacturing. NuCicer is backed by Leaps by Bayer, Rhapsody Venture Partners and other leading investors. Learn more at nucicer.com.

Contact: Valerie Martin | [email protected] | 612-743-4013

SOURCE NuCicer