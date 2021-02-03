America Is Parked: Car Insurance Rates Fall For the First Time Since 2013

Car insurance rates have dropped since the COVID 19 pandemic, however they're up 24% in the last decade.

"Throughout 2020 drivers have consistently asked, 'Why aren't my car insurance rates affected now that I'm barely driving?'," says Nicole Beck, Head of Communications and licensed insurance agent at The Zebra. "On the whole, rates have decreased 4% nationwide and many drivers received additional rebates in 2020 from their insurer. However, reduced mileage is only a small part of how insurance costs are calculated, which heavily weighs more static factors like where you live, your accident history and your age."

COVID-19 Impact on Car Insurance Rates

As COVID-19 created changes to typical travel habits, the number of miles traveled by U.S. drivers dropped 14% from 2019-2020, according to the Federal Highway Administration . While annual miles driven factors into car insurance pricing, typically the savings are small (6%). The pandemic's impact reached beyond a simple drop in mileage and presumably led to fewer claims filed due to less driving in general: commuting, recreational and vacation. A reduction in claims leads to a reduction in rates. Prices are expected to increase once drivers file more claims when driving behavior returns to baseline and beyond.

Car Insurance Prices Down Nationally For the First Time Since 2013

While volatility is commonplace in insurance pricing, the 4% drop can be attributed to the nation's driving halt during the COVID 19 related lockdowns and switch to work from home for many Americans. This drop does not factor in discounts many carriers offered at the start of the pandemic and is a reflection of the driving behaviors of Americans at large in 2020.

While rates are down this year, drivers still pay $289 (24%) more annually than they did in 2011. In that time, rates have increased as much as 80% in 44 states and Washington, D.C., while six states saw rate decreases of up to 20% and one (Delaware) stayed the same.

Prices Vary Down to the ZIP Code

In the past year, car insurance rates fell in 32 states and rose in 17 states and Washington D.C. Maine saw the biggest rate increase at 18% year-over-year. Michigan - the previous and current most expensive state for car insurance - had the biggest decrease at 18% due to sweeping legislative changes .

Most Expensive States:

Michigan : $2 ,535 Florida : $2,324 Louisiana : $2,304

Most Expensive Cities:

Detroit, MI : $5,072 New Orleans, LA : $3,564 New York, NY : $3,110

See the 2021 State of Auto Insurance Report to explore how gender, credit score, age, popular cars, teen drivers, and all rating factors affect insurance costs by state and ZIP code.

