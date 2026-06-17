AMERICA IS TURNING 250 - HERE'S HOW TO KEEP YOUR PUP SAFE ON THE FOURTH OF JULY

Camp Bow Wow shares tips for celebrating safely with your dog this Independence Day

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's 250th birthday is shaping up to be the most spectacular Fourth of July celebration in a generation, and Camp Bow Wow, the nation's leading pet care franchise, wants to make sure every member of the family, pups included, has a safe and happy holiday.

The American Animal Hospital Association reports a 30% to 60% increase in lost pets between July 4 and July 6 each year and notes that July 5 is the single busiest day of the year for animal shelters. With bigger parades, louder fireworks and longer celebrations planned nationwide this year, Camp Bow Wow Training Specialist Molly Jespersen offers the following tips for pet parents to keep their pups safe, comfortable and part of the party:

For dogs that are noise-sensitive:

Set up a secure spot at home with white noise or calming music.

Try an anxiety vest, pheromone spray or a lick mat to reduce stress.

Take a morning walk before festivities begin to burn off energy.

Offer a snuffle mat or frozen treat for a calm, rewarding evening activity.

Double-check that ID tags are current, legible and on your pup at all times.

For dogs that are comfortable in crowds:

Arrive early to secure a quieter viewing spot at parades or events.

Keep dogs leashed, with ID tags on, at all times.

Bring plenty of water.

Consider a decorated harness, patriotic leash or festive accessories for the occasion.

For pet parents who can't stay home with an anxious dog or bring their pup to the festivities, Camp Bow Wow offers boarding services with indoor, climate-controlled play yards and secure, comfortable cabins. New Campers can enjoy their first day free at campbowwow.com.

"The Fourth of July is one of our busiest times of year, and we love helping families celebrate knowing their dogs are happy and in good hands," said Jespersen. "A little planning ahead makes all the difference for your pup, whether that's creating a calm space at home or booking a stay with us. The goal is for everyone to have a great holiday, and dogs are no exception."

For more information about Camp Bow Wow's services or to find a location near you, visit www.CampBowWow.com.

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading dog daycare and boarding provider in the rapidly growing pet care industry, with over 225 units in 42 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, Camp Bow Wow has brought joy to dogs and pet parents with the highest level of safety, service and fun. In addition to daycare and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, including the proprietary Pawsitive Start Jr. Program for puppy education and socialization, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to rescue groups and pet parents who cannot afford their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow is part of the Propelled Brands® family of brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry, and has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for the past 17 years. To learn more about Camp Bow Wow, visit campbowwow.com.

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SOURCE Camp Bow Wow