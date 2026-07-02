WHAT EVERY DOG PARENT SHOULD KNOW BEFORE THEIR FIRST BOARDING STAY: CAMP BOW WOW'S® COMPLETE SAFETY CHECKLIST

The nation's leading dog boarding franchise breaks down everything first-time boarding families need to know, from vaccines to Camper Interviews and what to pack

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow, the nation's leading dog boarding and daycare franchise, is helping first-time boarding families navigate the experience with confidence by outlining its complete safety checklist, including vaccine requirements, the Camper Interview process, drop-off and pick-up expectations, what to bring and how Certified Camp Counselors ensure every pup's safety and comfort from day one.

With more dog parents choosing professional boarding, Camp Bow Wow's play-based, safety-first approach sets a new standard for what overnight care should look like.

"We hear from pet parents every day that leaving their dog for the first time is overwhelming. Our job is to remove the uncertainty and make every pet parent feel comfortable leaving their fur baby with us," said Molly Jespersen, training specialist at Camp Bow Wow. "Every protocol we have in place, from vaccine requirements to our Camper Interview, exists to make sure every dog in our care is safe, healthy and having a great experience."

What Is Camp Bow Wow's Boarding Experience?

Camp Bow Wow offers a play-based overnight boarding experience designed to feel less like a kennel and more like a vacation for your dog. Every boarding stay includes:

All-day play in large, climate-controlled play yards with outdoor access

Live webcams so pet parents can check in from anywhere

Spacious, cozy Cabins with comfy cots and snuggly fleece blankets

Dog Daycare included with every overnight stay

Medicine administration, as needed

Pet First Aid and CPR Certified Camp Counselors on-site

Endless love, attention and socialization

The Complete First-Time Boarding Safety Checklist

Before a dog can enjoy their first stay at Camp Bow Wow, pet parents should confirm the following:

Vaccines Required at All Locations for All Boarding Dogs:

DHPP (Distemper, Hepatitis/Adenovirus, Parainfluenza, Parvovirus)

Rabies vaccine

Bordetella

Note: Additional vaccination or health requirements may vary by location. Contact your local Camp Bow Wow for specifics.

About the DHPP Vaccine: What Dog Parents Should Know

The DHPP vaccine is one of the most critical requirements for boarding and one of the most misunderstood. Here is what it covers:

Distemper - attacks respiratory, digestive and nervous systems

Hepatitis (Adenovirus) - affects the liver

Parainfluenza - a major contributor to kennel cough

Parvovirus - a highly contagious and potentially fatal viral disease

Puppies begin the DHPP series at six to eight weeks old, with two boosters at three-week intervals and a third booster one year later. Adult dogs receive boosters as recommended by their veterinarian, typically every one to three years for the Distemper and Parvovirus components.

The Camper Interview: Camp Bow Wow's Commitment to Safety

Before any dog joins the pack for boarding, they must pass a Camper Interview, which is a structured evaluation process that determines whether Camp Bow Wow's play-based group environment is the right fit.

Key facts about the Camper Interview:

All breeds are welcome; Camp Bow Wow does not discriminate based on breed

The interview helps ensure the safety and comfort of every dog in the play yard

Dogs that are not a good fit for group play may be directed to alternative care options

What to Bring to Boarding:

Vaccination records confirming all required vaccines are current

Your dog's regular food (to avoid digestive disruption) with enough to last through the visit

Any medications your dog takes, clearly labeled with dosage instructions

A favorite toy or blanket for comfort (optional, but encouraged)

Boarding Drop-Off and Pick-Up Tips:

Plan to drop off before 4 p.m. to give your dog maximum time to play, eat and settle in before bedtime

Arrive for pick-up at least 15 minutes before your Camp's closing time

Extended Stays: What Long-Term Boarding Looks Like

Camp Bow Wow accommodates extended boarding stays for pet parents with longer travel plans.

Many locations offer discounts for stays of 10 nights or more

Camp Counselors provide consistent care, socialization and affection throughout the entire stay

Pet parents can monitor their pup via live webcams at any time

Pet parents can add on a variety of enrichments to their Campers' stay including:

Play Pals: Encourages physical activity with engaging dog-friendly games like fetch, tug-of-war and obstacle courses.



Sniff and Seek: Provides mental stimulation through food puzzles and games such as ball pit exploration, hide and seek, scavenger hunts or other scent-based games.



Snuggle Time: Offers social interaction through hands-on TLC with calm activities like story or music time, extra belly rubs and head scratches.

Dogs can enjoy a variety of grooming services including baths, blowouts, nail trims, ear cleaning and more.

Local Camp teams work directly with families to customize extended stay logistics

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What vaccines does my dog need to board at Camp Bow Wow?

A: All boarding dogs must be current on Rabies, DHPP and Bordetella vaccines. The Leptospirosis vaccine is also strongly recommended. Additional requirements may vary by location, so contact your local Camp for details.

Q: What is the Camper Interview, and does my dog have to complete one?

A: Yes. Every dog must pass a Camper Interview before their first stay. The interview evaluates whether the play-based group environment is a good fit for your pup. Camp Bow Wow welcomes all breeds, though some local ordinances or insurance policies may have specific restrictions.

Q: What time should I drop off my dog for an overnight boarding stay?

A: Dropping off before 4 p.m. is strongly recommended. This gives your dog plenty of time to play, eat and settle in comfortably before bedtime.

Q: Does Camp Bow Wow offer dog boarding for large breeds?

A: Yes. Camp Bow Wow boards dogs of all sizes, from small to giant breeds. Certified Camp Counselors are trained to care for dogs across all size ranges.

Q: Can Camp Bow Wow administer my dog's medication during their stay?

A: Yes. Camp Bow Wow offers medicine administration as part of its boarding services. Bring all medications clearly labeled with dosage instructions.

Q: Does Camp Bow Wow offer extended boarding stays?

A: Yes. Camp Bow Wow accommodates both short-term and long-term boarding stays. Many locations offer discounts for stays of 10 nights or more. Contact your local Camp for availability and pricing details.

Q: What is included in the overnight boarding rate?

A: Every overnight boarding stay includes all-day play, dog daycare, a cozy Cabin with a comfy cot and fleece blanket, live webcam access and personalized attention from Certified Camp Counselors.

Q: How can I check on my dog during their stay?

A: Camp Bow Wow offers live webcams at its facilities, allowing pet parents to log in and check on their pup from anywhere, any time.

Q: Are all breeds allowed to board at Camp Bow Wow?

A: Camp Bow Wow does not discriminate based on breed. However, some city ordinances or insurance policies may carry breed-specific restrictions. Contact your local Camp for details.

Q: What should I bring for my dog's boarding stay?

A: Bring current vaccination records, your dog's regular food, any medications with clear dosage instructions and optionally a favorite toy or blanket for comfort.

About Camp Bow Wow

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading dog daycare and boarding provider in the rapidly growing pet care industry, with over 225 units in 42 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, Camp Bow Wow has brought joy to dogs and pet parents with the highest level of safety, service and fun. In addition to daycare and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, including the proprietary Pawsitive Start Jr. Program for puppy education and socialization, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to rescue groups and pet parents who cannot afford their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow is part of the Propelled Brands® family of brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry, and has been ranked on ENTREPRENEUR's Franchise 500 list for the past 17 years. To learn more about Camp Bow Wow, visit campbowwow.com.

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow