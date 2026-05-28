MAKING SUMMER PLANS? CAMP BOW WOW® SHARES WHAT YOUR DOG NEEDS YOU TO KNOW

Camp Bow Wow training specialist shares expert tips on keeping dogs safe and engaged at every summer outing

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here, and Camp Bow Wow, a leading dog daycare and boarding provider, is sharing expert summer dog safety tips to help pet parents safely enjoy cookouts, lake trips, vacations and other warm-weather activities with their dogs.

Guidance from Training Specialist Molly Jespersen covers heat safety, water play, travel preparation and ways to keep dogs mentally engaged so that pet parents can navigate summer outdoor activities with their dogs safely and joyfully in tow.

"Summer is one of the best times of the year to bond with your dog. The adventures are endless, and the memories are real," said Jespersen. "For the best experiences, pet parents should know how to read their dog's body language, set up the right environment and have a few fun tricks up their sleeve to make every outing something both pets and their people genuinely enjoy."

Backyard Cookouts & Outdoor Parties: Set Your Dog Up for Success

From the sizzle of the grill to the chaos of a crowd, summer gatherings can be overstimulating for even the most social dogs. Jespersen recommends pet parents take these steps to make summer gatherings fun and safe for dogs:

Designate a dog-safe zone. Set up a shaded area stocked with fresh water and a comfortable spot to relax, away from the grill, hot surfaces and guests' plates. Common BBQ foods like onions, grapes and chicken bones are dangerous to dogs.

Set up a shaded area stocked with fresh water and a comfortable spot to relax, away from the grill, hot surfaces and guests' plates. Common BBQ foods like onions, grapes and chicken bones are dangerous to dogs. Create a foraging game. Scatter your pup's favorite treats in the grass away from the eating area and let them sniff their way through. It's stimulating, satisfying and keeps them happily occupied.

Scatter your pup's favorite treats in the grass away from the eating area and let them sniff their way through. It's stimulating, satisfying and keeps them happily occupied. Know the signs of stress. Excessive panting, yawning, lip licking and avoidance behavior are your dog's way of saying they've had enough. If your dog shows these signs at a party, give them space or head home.

Excessive panting, yawning, lip licking and avoidance behavior are your dog's way of saying they've had enough. If your dog shows these signs at a party, give them space or head home. Protect sensitive paws from the heat: Place the back of your hand on the pavement for 5–7 seconds. If it's too hot for you to hold, it's too hot for your dog's paws.

Water Adventures: Safe Splashing, From Lake to Backyard

Whether it's a pup pool in the backyard or a full afternoon at the lake, water play is one of the best summer activities for dogs when done safely.

Use a canine life vest. Flotation devices are recommended for any dog who isn't a strong swimmer. Never assume water confidence.

Flotation devices are recommended for any dog who isn't a strong swimmer. Never assume water confidence. Bring your own fresh water. Dogs should never drink from lakes or pools in excess. Provide clean, cool water of their own.

Dogs should never drink from lakes or pools in excess. Provide clean, cool water of their own. Make it fun. Floating fetch toys and shallow water play are great ways to engage your dog in the water. Set up a shaded rest area nearby with a cooling mat or bandanna for downtime between splashes.

Hot Days at Home: Beat the Heat With Smart Play

Not every summer day calls for a road trip. On scorching afternoons when extended outdoor activity isn't safe, keep your dog mentally and physically engaged with lower-impact ways to stay cool and entertained close to home.

Set up a bubble machine in a shaded outdoor area. Dogs go wild for bubbles, and it's a low-effort, high-reward enrichment activity.

Dogs go wild for bubbles, and it's a low-effort, high-reward enrichment activity. Break out the pup pool. A small inflatable pool in the yard with a few inches of cool water is all you need for an afternoon of happy splashing.

A small inflatable pool in the yard with a few inches of cool water is all you need for an afternoon of happy splashing. Leverage climate-controlled care. When summer heat gets too intense for outdoor play, Camp Bow Wow's climate-controlled indoor play yards provide a safe, stimulating environment where dogs can stay active, social and cool.

Plan Ahead for Summer Travel

With summer vacation season in full swing, Camp Bow Wow's overnight boarding keeps dogs active, socialized and well cared for while families are away, with daytime play, attentive staff and cozy overnight accommodations. Spots at local Camps fill quickly during peak summer travel months, so early reservations are strongly encouraged.

For dogs that have not yet experienced overnight boarding, a visit to a local Camp Bow Wow location before the first overnight stay is a great first step. Getting familiar with the environment, the staff and the other dogs ahead of time helps set the stage for a comfortable, stress-free experience for both the dog and the pet parent.

New to Camp Bow Wow? New Campers can experience the first day of Camp for free. It's a perfect introduction to the pack before a full summer of safe play and socialization.

Visit campbowwow.com to find the nearest location and redeem your free first day.

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading dog daycare and boarding provider in the rapidly growing pet care industry, with over 225 units in 42 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, Camp Bow Wow has brought joy to dogs and pet parents with the highest level of safety, service and fun. In addition to daycare and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, including the proprietary Pawsitive Start Jr. Program for puppy education and socialization, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to rescue groups and pet parents who cannot afford their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow is part of the Propelled Brands® family of brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry, and has been ranked on ENTREPRENEUR's Franchise 500 list for the past 17 years. To learn more about Camp Bow Wow, visit campbowwow.com.

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SOURCE Camp Bow Wow