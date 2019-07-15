America-Israel Cultural Foundation Introduces Prestigious ICA Awards

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 80th anniversary, the America-Israel Cultural Foundation (AICF) today announced the inaugural Israeli Culture & Arts Awards (ICA Awards) to honor the most exceptional Israeli artists in design, theater, music, art, dance, and television/film. The luminous awards ceremony will be held in concert with the foundation's annual gala on Sunday, November 17 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

As an extension of AICF's mission, the ICA Awards will pay tribute to the most exceptional living Israeli artists for their contributions to the global cultural landscape. AICF funds young Israeli talent by opening necessary doors for young artists to develop their skills in Israel and worldwide, which in turn unites Israel with the rest of the world through a shared passion for arts and culture.



"From Ohad Naharin to Itzhak Perlman, Israeli artists have made an indelible mark worldwide—transcending political and cultural barriers. It will be a fun challenge to suss out the best and brightest Israeli artists and visionaries," said David Homan, executive director, AICF. "Since our organization's inception, we have funded over 18,000 young and talented Israeli artists who have gone on to be represented globally in nearly every top ballet and modern dance company; museum and gallery; operatic, theatrical, and symphonic stage; and film festival. There is no shortage of talented Israeli artists worldwide who have helped shine a spotlight on Israel as a global hub for the arts, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable impact."

Nominees will be accepted for consideration from July 15 through September 1 on the ICA Awards website. Nominations can be made by the general public on behalf of the artistic pioneers or as a self-entry. While they do not need to be affiliated with AICF to be eligible for consideration, nominees must have 10 years of professional experience in their discipline, as well as be current or prior citizens of Israel; however, they may reside in Israel or abroad.

Finalists will be determined on September 20, by a distinguished international panel of judges, as well as the general public. The winners will be inducted at the ICA Awards.



For more information about the ICA Awards or to submit a nomination, please visit icaawards.org.

About AICF

The America-Israel Cultural Foundation supports and develops artistic life in Israel by awarding scholarships and grants. By encouraging Israeli artists and supporting institutions and programs, AICF makes a vital contribution to the cultural foundation of Israel and strengthens Israel's relationship with the United States. For more information visit aicf.org.

