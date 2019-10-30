America-Israel Cultural Foundation Reveals ICA Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five iconic visionary artists are the inaugural recipients of the Israeli Culture & Arts Awards ("ICA Awards"), honoring the most impactful Israeli artists. Hanna Azoulay Hasfari (Theatre), Vania Heymann (Visual Arts), Ron Leshem (Film/TV), Ohad Naharin (Dance) and Idan Raichel (Music) will be fêted during the America-Israel Cultural Foundation's (AICF) 80th anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 17 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

The ICA Award winners were selected out of nearly 20 finalists by an esteemed panel of judges including artists, actors and musicians: David Broza, Judy Collins, Corinna da Fonseca-Wollheim, Mindy Lang, Liev Schreiber and Edna Landau, as well as a public vote of over 4,000 people worldwide.

"This remarkable list of accomplished talent has not only made an impact on the arts, but on the entire state of Israel and global cultural landscape," said Josh Tanenbaum, President, Board of Directors, AICF. "We are proud to honor them with the first-ever ICA Awards and continue our mission of supporting Israeli arts for another 80 years and beyond."

The 2019 ICA Awards Winners:

(Theatre) : Hanna Azoulay Hasfari is an actress, screenwriter, playwright, film director and winner of the Ophir Award, Jerusalem Film Festival Best Actress, Chamber of Critics Best Actress, Festroia International Film Festival Best Screenplay and Berlin Film Festival Special Mention Sh'Chur. She has appeared in many stage productions in leading theaters in Israel .





For 80 years, AICF has identified, catalyzed, and developed the top emerging Israeli artistic talent. Since its founding in 1939, AICF has impacted 18,000 artists and dispersed over $160 million to benefit Israeli culture. AICF has supported Israeli arts and culture around Israel's periphery, mainland and around the world, and in the process has created ambassadors for Israel and put the country on the global stage. The ICA Awards were inaugurated in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the America-Israel Cultural Foundation and to recognize Israel's greatest artistic contributors.

About AICF

The America-Israel Cultural Foundation supports and develops artistic life in Israel by awarding scholarships and grants. By encouraging Israeli artists and supporting institutions and programs, AICF makes a vital contribution to the cultural foundation of Israel and strengthens Israel's relationship with the United States. For more information visit aicf.org.

