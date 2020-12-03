America, Meet Spark: The New, Clearer, More Comfortable, Doctor-Directed Aligner Treatment

Spark's TruGEN™ material is the latest innovation in proprietary branded aligner material. TruGEN resists stain better and is even clearer than the leading aligner material.* It's almost impossible for someone to notice you're straightening your teeth with Spark. Spark aligners are also smoother and edges are polished to avoid the occasional discomfort that can result from other brands.

The TruGEN material also delivers better surface contact. This allows aligners to grip teeth better for fast, reliable tooth movements. "With Spark aligners, we're seeing better and more predictable results than we had achieved with previous aligners. What this means for my patients is a faster, reliable treatment experience and the ability for me to know the outcome will be successful," said Dr. Bill Dischinger, Dischinger Orthodontics.*

"My Spark treatment experience has far exceeded my expectations in a variety of ways," said Spark patient, Nick B. "The trays are so clear that people truly do not notice that I'm wearing them, and they're so comfortable that I forget myself. I noticed a dramatic improvement in my smile after only 4 months, and my smile has never looked better."*

Unlike online or at-home aligner products that eliminate the important role of regular care from an orthodontic professional, Spark involves a doctor in the guidance and supervision of every aspect of treatment.

"I believe a skilled professional with training in the movement of teeth and jaws should be involved to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment, as well as manage any orthodontic challenges that may arise. Spark was designed with world-renowned orthodontists and the innovative TruGENTM material to ensure the best possible treatment outcomes. I'm excited that Spark can offer patients a convenient treatment option that fits their lives," said Sheila Tan, Vice President of Global Marketing for Spark Aligners.

Doctors worldwide are already using Spark clear aligners to treat a wide variety of patient malocclusions including open bite, deep bite, overbite, underbite, crossbite, crowding, spacing, semi-erupted teeth and extractions. Spark treatment works by creating a series of doctor-prescribed, custom-manufactured, clear plastic, removable aligners that patients wear 22 hours a day to incrementally and consistently move teeth with gentle forces to a more optimal state.

Consumers can learn more about the Spark Clear Aligner System, view patient before & after images, and find a Spark Aligner provider at sparkaligners.com

About Spark™

The Spark™ Clear Aligner System manufactured by Ormco™, a global leader in innovative orthodontics products, with 60 years of orthodontics expertise, R&D and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors create more than 20 million smiles in more than 130 countries*.

Spark aligners offer the latest advancements in clear aligners and a better patient experience. Spark Approver 3D application and advanced clear aligner technology with TruGEN™ material is designed to meet the needs of orthodontists, providing more efficient and effective tooth movement, compared to the leading aligner brand* Spark is designed to give orthodontists more control and flexibility so that they can more easily achieve healthy, confident smiles.

Trusted by orthodontists worldwide, Spark is clearer, more comfortable and stains less than the leading aligner brand.* Spark is loved by patients: 100 percent of Spark patients surveyed would recommend Spark clear aligners to a friend.* For more information about Spark, visit www.sparkaligners.com.

