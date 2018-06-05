América Móvil announces the expansion of Claro into the U.S.

"Claro Enterprise Solutions plays a key role in América Móvil's global enterprise strategy and will leverage the expertise of América Móvil to bring customer-driven solutions and services to existing and new markets," said Daniel Hajj, CEO of América Móvil.

This expansion increases Claro's global footprint and reflects América Móvil's broad commitment to drive innovations and bring them to market through integrated communication and information technology services. The new subsidiary will focus on enterprise solutions geared to businesses of all sizes -- from small companies to large multinationals.

"We are very excited about the enhanced customer experience that Claro Enterprise Solutions brings to the telecommunications and technology marketplace. Our customers will benefit from a seamless and robust integration of América Móvil's global network, operations and service delivery across the Americas and Europe," said Jorge Rodríguez, President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions.

Claro Enterprise Solutions will be based in Florida with locations throughout the United States to optimally serve its domestic and international customers and plans to rapidly expand its product portfolio.

About América Móvil

América Móvil is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America. Through the development of a world-class integrated telecommunications platform, we offer our customers a portfolio of value added services and enhanced communications solutions, in 25 countries across the Americas and Europe. At March 31st, 2018, the company had 362 million access lines, including 279 million wireless subscribers and 83 million fixed revenue generating units (fixed lines, broadband accesses and PayTV). More at www.americamovil.com

