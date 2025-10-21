America One Luxury Real Estate Surpasses $1 Billion in Sales Volume

Owned and managed by Maximilian de Melo, Patrick Niederdrenk, Jonathan Leaman, Steven Nielsen II, and Joseph Pierce, America One now includes 33 licensed agents serving Arizona's most prestigious communities. The brokerage is recognized for representing the Valley's most architecturally significant properties and for pioneering cinematic marketing within Arizona's luxury segment.

Known collectively as "Max & Patrick," the Scottsdale-based partners have played a major role in driving America One's success, contributing more than $350,000,000 in combined sales volume to date. In 2025 alone, the partners have already exceeded $85 million in sales, with approximately 40% of those transactions closed off-market, putting them on pace to reach their annual sales goal of $100 million.

Their ability to merge European perspective with Arizona market expertise has led to record-breaking sales across Paradise Valley and Scottsdale.

As immigrants from Germany, now deeply rooted in the Phoenix area, Max and Patrick have built their business on entrepreneurial grit, creativity, and an unrelenting work ethic. They arrived in the U.S. with no money, no contacts, and no experience, just determination and drive. Their first real project, an $86,800 townhouse they flipped and listed on Airbnb, became the seed of what would grow into one of Arizona's most successful luxury brokerages. That project also sparked the founding of their development company, MP Design & Development, which has since established itself as a prominent player in Paradise Valley.

"This milestone is a dream realized," said Maximilian de Melo, Co-Owner of America One Luxury Real Estate. "When Patrick and I started, we wanted to bring something fresh to Arizona real estate. Energy, creativity, and a new standard of service. Reaching $1 billion is proof that our vision resonates. We are excited for the future!"

Since launching America One Luxury Real Estate, Max and Patrick have redefined how Arizona luxury is marketed and sold. From cinematic property showcases to exclusive developer partnerships and private dealmaking, their approach emphasizes Arizona Lifestyle, precision, and world-class client experiences.

"What makes this so meaningful is not the number itself, but the journey," added Patrick Niederdrenk, Co-Owner with Maximilian de Melo, Jonathan Leaman, Steven Nielsen II, and Joseph Pierce of America One Luxury Real Estate. "Every sale represents a relationship, a story, and a home. We're grateful for the trust our clients place in us and proud of the reputation we've built together."

America One Luxury Real Estate is a Scottsdale-based brokerage specializing in high-end residential sales and new-build advisory. With more than $1 billion in sales since 2018, the firm continues to lead Arizona's luxury market through innovative marketing, global reach, and a commitment to concierge-level client service.

