America Radio 1260AM/94.3FM announces the hiring of Nelson Rubio for its Morning Drive show

MIAMI, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- America Radio is proud to welcome Nelson Rubio to the America Radio Family, Nelson has been the market leader over the past four years in Miami on radio Monday to Friday 6am-10am with *Hispanics 35+. His unique knowledge of the political landscape and his untiring local and national news coverage delivers the content that the Miami radio listeners demand.

"Nelson Rubio is a proven talent that has demonstrated over the years to be the leader in morning drive, and we are very excited about this addition to the lineup. This coupled with Omar Moynelo, and our recently launched massive marketing campaign of well over $500,000 in TV, OOH and digital media will help propel America Radio to the leadership position in Miami," stated Carlos Vasallo CEO of America Radio and America Teve.

America Radio operates 1260AM and 94.3FM under an LMA agreement with El Dorado Broadcasting inc.

13001 NW, 107th Ave., Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018

Tel (305) 592-4141

www.AmericaradioMiami1260am.com

