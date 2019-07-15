America Recognizes Chronic Disease Day 2019 With Good Days

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National and state government leaders, health agencies, patient advocacy groups, caregivers, local communities and individuals across the country recognized Chronic Disease Day on July 10 to raise awareness on what everyone can do to help prevent chronic conditions and support those with unpreventable illness.

(PRNewsfoto/Good Days) Clorinda Walley, president at Good Days, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer, Tricia Freels, vice president HR and compliance at Good Days, Randall Odebralski, chief operating officer at Good Days.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans suffer from unpreventable and costly chronic and rare conditions. But the deadliest and costliest chronic diseases are also the most preventable. On 7/10, we recognize the seven out of 10 individuals who succumb to all types of chronic and rare conditions.

"Good Days established Chronic Disease Day to raise the national dialogue on challenges with access to care and the growing crisis of chronic illness in America. If we work together, we can lower the number of preventable illness and dedicate more resources for those whose access to care is critical and cannot be addressed through diet and exercise," said Clorinda Walley, president of the national non-profit Good Days. "None of us wants to get sick and no one should go without treatment that can prevent, delay or cure a life-altering disease."

"Chronic Disease Day presents an opportunity for Congress to reflect on what we can do to improve health and wellness, and support those impacted by chronic diseases," said United States Senator Kevin Cramer at a Congressional luncheon held in Washington D.C. to commemorate Chronic Disease Day. Leaders of patient groups and individuals they support were joined by Senator Cramer and congressional staff to advocate for protections for individuals with chronic and rare conditions who need access to care.

Governors issued official statewide proclamations declaring July 10, 2019 as Chronic Disease Day, including in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Mayors in cities big and small also issued official proclamations including in Austin, TX, Chicago, IL, Des Moines, IA, Indianapolis, IN, Jackson, MS, Nashville, TN, Newark, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Phoenix, AZ, Rapid City, SD, and many more.

Visit ChronicDiseaseDay.org to:

Chronic Disease Day was established by Good Days and is supported by a coalition of non-profit patient support and advocacy groups including Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation, Chronic Disease Coalition, Danny's Dose, GBS/CIDP Foundation International, Patient Services Inc. and United for Charitable Assistance. Collectively our actions promote self-care best practices that reduce individual risk and lower unnecessary healthcare spending. That is why we ask America to Care, Commit and Connect on Chronic Disease Day.

Media Contact: Justin Wilson,202-531-3051 jwilson@mygooddays.org

SOURCE Good Days

Related Links

https://www.mygooddays.org

