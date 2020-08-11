America Salutes You and Perfect Technician Academy Team Up For Veteran Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016, America Salutes You has been one of the year's most anticipated concert events, previously featuring superstar performers such as Billy Gibbons, Cindy Lauper, Warren Haynes, Nancy Wilson, Trace Adkins, Andra Day, Stephen Stills and more.

The 2020 concert is set to take place this fall in Nashville, Tennessee at one of the nation's most renowned music venues, The Grand Ole Opry House, and promises to be the organization's largest and most star-studded concert yet with the help of one of their new sponsors, Perfect Technician Academy.

Perfect Technician Academy, a veteran-focused trades training school based out of Weatherford, Texas, and America Salutes You entered into a partnership for 2020 in an effort to push forward both organizations' shared mission of giving back to and supporting America's veteran community.

The nationally televised event has served to raise tens of thousands of dollars in public contributions to benefit a continuously growing number of organizations across the country working to aid and protect our military veterans and their families.

"Less than one percent of our population serves to make the world safe for the rest of us. Teaming up with and combining resources with Perfect Technician Academy is one way that we can help give back to the men and women who have paid the ultimate price on our behalf," says Bob Okun, CEO of America Salutes You.

90% percent of all money raised through the fundraiser will be granted to nonprofit organizations benefiting veteran needs, including healthcare, mental health services, housing, education, jobs and career services, legal, financial readiness and much more.

The popularity and recognition behind America Salutes You, while due largely to the broadcast concerts, is primarily owed to the generous sponsors and individuals throughout the United States that resonate with the cause of the organization.

Donations will be raised via text and online fundraising during the broadcast, with all funds raised going to the America Salutes You Campaign. So, be sure to tune in this fall to enjoy a concert spectacular unlike any you've witnessed before and show your support.

About America Salutes You

The mission of America Salutes You is to honor and raise awareness of our veterans, service members, first responders and their loved ones. Together, with the backing of a wide variety of sponsors, partners, and celebrities, America Salutes You has become a premier veteran organization and an unrivaled television event.

Contact:

Conner Gossel

937-545-9812

[email protected]

SOURCE America Salutes You, LLC