America Salutes You 'Guitar Legends 4' to Broadcast and Stream Benefit Concert Across Multiple Platforms During Week of Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America Salutes You, its sponsors and charitable partners are pleased to announce that Guitar Legends 4 will be broadcast and streamed on multiple networks the week of Veterans Day (November 11, 2020). All four major networks' platforms are participating this year: Fox broadcast stations, ABC digital broadcast stations(Localish), ViacomCBS's CMT and MTV Classic, along with cable channels AXS, Circle TV, RFDTV, and via the Armed Forces Network and the benefit concert will also be streamed on YouTube, Amazon, Fox Nation, Peacock, PLUTO, Apple Music.

This year's star-studded event will feature returning host Billy Gibbons, and feature music greats Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Big and Rich, Tedeschi/Trucks, Mike Love, Kenny Loggins, Julio Iglesias Jr., Keb' Mo', The Bacon Brothers, Lindsay Ell, and Larkin Poe. These artists, who are donating their time, taped their performances at various locations across the country from LA and New York, to Nashville and Miami.

America Salutes You, now in its fifth year, is partnering for the first time with the US Department of Veterans Affairs to help deliver their messaging on veterans' mental wellness and suicide prevention, while raising awareness for a range of veterans, military, and first responder non-profits, while also highlighting the work of doctors and nurses on the front lines.

100% of public donations will go to support the various non-profits and will be raised via text and online fundraising during broadcasts and streams. This year's charitable recipients include TAPS, Heart and Armor Foundation for Veterans Health, The McCain Institute Foundation, CreatiVets, Operation Stand Down of TN., Veterans Support Foundation, Patriotic Service Dog Foundation, and Bridging the Gap Foundation.

Returning sponsors include Walgreens, K-LOVE, The Center for Discovery, Davis Elkins Foundation, Production Glue, along with new sponsors, Medstar Health, USO, Amazon, Verizon, Perfect Technician Academy, Jexan, and Vamboa.

Bob Okun, CEO of America Salutes You, said: "America Salutes You continues to assist our men and women in uniform, our veterans, our first responders, and all their families. It is an honor to partner this year with the US Department of Veteran Affairs to support veterans mental wellness and suicide prevention."

For more information go to https://americasalutesyou.org/ or follow us on social media for the latest updates on Facebook @AmericaSalutesYou, Instagram @americasalutesyou, and Twitter @americasalutesu.

