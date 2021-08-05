America Salutes You Honors ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons In Benefit Concert Taped At The Grand Ole Opry House

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America Salutes You honors "ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons" concert that was taped at the Grand Ole Opry House will air nationally on Fox owned and operated stations. The benefit concert event and TV special supports veterans and first responder charities, and celebrates Billy Gibbons' legendary career. Brad Paisley, Chris Janson, Dennis Quaid, Eric Church, Jimmie Vaughan, Larkin Poe, Lucinda Williams, Tim Montana, Travis Tritt and Guthrie Trapp are the featured performers on the TV special. The sold out concert was taped in Nashville on May 16th in front of a live audience.

"A sold out audience at the Grand Ole Opry House enjoyed an amazing show honoring Mr. Gibbons," commented Bob Okun, Executive Producer, America Salutes You. "Now a national TV audience can enjoy the same dynamic concert special while supporting charities assisting our veterans and first responders with their generous on-line donations."

"We are very happy to be once again airing a wonderful America Salutes You benefit special across so many of our markets," added Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President, Fox Television Stations Programming.

Below are the time periods for the FOX stations. Additional runs will be announced and posted on the America Salutes You website.

Los Angeles / KTTV: 9/5 at 1pm

/ KTTV: 9/5 at Chicago /WPWR 9/18 3pm

/WPWR 9/18 Dallas /KDFI: 9/5 3pm & 11/7 3pm

/KDFI: 9/5 3pm & 11/7 San Francisco / KTTV: 8/7 4pm

/ KTTV: 8/7 Houston /KTXH 11/7 1pm

/KTXH 11/7 Tampa / WTVT: 8/8 at 3pm

/ WTVT: 8/8 at Seattle /KZJO 9/11, 6pm & 10/16 2pm

/KZJO 9/11, 6pm & 10/16 Phoenix / KUTP: 9/4 6pm & 11/13 6pm

/ KUTP: 9/4 6pm & 11/13 Minneapolis /WFTC: 8/7 8pm

/WFTC: 8/7 Orlando /WOFL: 8/22 2pm

/WOFL: 8/22 Milwaukee / WITI: 8/8 2pm

/ WITI: 8/8 Austin /KTBC: 9/5 4pm

/KTBC: 9/5 Gainesville / WOGX: 8/22 2pm

100% of the public donations will be made to non-profits including ThanksUSA, CreatiVets, the USO, First Responders Children's Foundation. Returning sponsors include: Walgreens, Verizon Media, Amazon, Medstar Health, KLOVE Media, The Center for Discovery, and The Davis Elkins Foundation.

Bob Okun is the Executive Producer of this annual nationally televised "Guitar Legends" concert series, now in its sixth year. Award-winning producer and filmmaker Martin Guigui is the Music Director. Evan Haiman is the TV Producer and Tisha Fein is the Producer.

The All-Star backing band includes notables Fred Eltringham (Drums), Mike Merritt (Bass), Audley Freed (Guitar), Richie LaBamba Rosenberg (Trombone), Joe Sublett (Sax), and Mike Pender (Trumpet) and is led by Music Director Martin Guigui.

Just go to www.americasalutesyou.org to make a generous donation. Thank you.

Media Contact: Maureen O'Connor

Maureen O'Connor PR LLC

818-399-4774

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE America Salutes You

