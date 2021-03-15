America, Say Hello To Your Next Stimmy, By This Time Next Week Your Coffee Machine Fantasies Can Come True

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are having one of the best weeks in a long time since President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, and many intend to spend their stimmy on coffee makers, espresso machines, and estate coffees, according to Coffee Shop Lady.

The stimulus is finally here, and Twitter threads showed many people have a few ideas on how to spend it.

Splurge on coffee with stimmy Stimmy spending ideas

Direct Deposit: $1400

Me at Starbucks: I'll take a stack of cups and the big coffee machine in the back.

As coffee lovers contemplate what to do with their direct deposits, many realize this is an excellent opportunity to boost the economy by purchasing coffee gear they have been eyeing for ages.

"The stimulus is making it easier for you, your friends, and everyone else to get something fun, practical, and handy. A good cup of Joe doesn't have to be a car drive away. Instead, you can enjoy a brew in the comfort of your home. By splurging on-at-home barista-quality coffee products, you'll save more money in the long run," said Sherry Harris, founder of Coffee Shop Lady.

Shawn M. Carter, an online journalist for CNBC, admitted to spending to the tune of $2300 a year for his daily cup of Starbucks. Furthermore, investor Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank revealed to Carter that he also enjoys coffee every day. However, he does so at home because it's a way better investment.

O'Leary said, "Do I pay $2.50 for a coffee? Never do I do that. I never buy a frape-latte-blah-blah-blah-woof-woof-woof. It costs 18 cents to make it [at home], and I invest the rest."

"If a blunt, abrasive investor is saying the move for 2021 should be home coffee brewing, then honey, take ear and listen," said Harris.

The company, Square, set out to see just how much people are latte-ing away their funds. The findings? Square states that the median price for one home coffee subscription is about $14.25. This means you are saving about $2 per cup - according to Boneparth's calculator (a coffee enthusiast who created a calculator system to show how much money you are saving drinking from home) - if you make your own coffee. Moreover, if you are drinking around two cups a day, that is a savings of about $1500 a year!

Think about what you could do with that extra $1500. Literally, in a year, you could save more than the stimulus. Instead of Joe, you'll be thanking yourself.

A dedicated page, https://coffeeshoplady.com/stimmy/, allows visitors to search for coffee products they can invest in.

Harris continued, "Going out to the local cafe will always be a vibe. But why not treat "yo-self" to a new daily pleasure right at home? We've all had a tough year. So, go ahead and splurge with that direct deposit."

