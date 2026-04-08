AMERICA SIGNS AGAIN - National Signing Ceremony at Perry's Monument August 1-2

Hugh Hewitt to Host, Lee Greenwood to Perform at Put-in-Bay, Ohio

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- July 4 declared independence. August 2 made it official. With those words, David R. Zavagno, executive director of the Lake Erie Heritage Foundation, captures what historians have long known and what most Americans have never been told: the Declaration of Independence was not signed on July 4, 1776. The majority of signatures were affixed nearly a month later, on August 2, 1776 — the moment the Declaration transitioned from a statement of intent into an executed act of nationhood.

On August 1 and 2, 2026, that date will finally be commemorated. Declaration 250, hosted by the Lake Erie Heritage Foundation and The Perry Group, will stage the first-ever National Signing Ceremony of the United States at Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial in Put-in-Bay, Ohio — 250 years to the day.

The ceremony will be hosted by nationally syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt and will feature a performance by Lee Greenwood, a military flyover, performances by the OSU and BGSU Marching Bands, remarks from national civic leaders and members of Congress, and one of the largest fireworks displays in the nation. A tall ship, Revolutionary War encampments, living history demonstrations, and colonial-era vendors will bring the world of 1776 to life across the full weekend.

At the heart of the weekend is the public signing. A large-format reproduction of the Declaration of Independence will be displayed on the monument grounds, and all visitors are invited to add their name. "This is not a reenactment," Zavagno said. "This is a continuation of the American story — a moment where the nation unites to reaffirm its founding principles."

The event takes place at Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial, a national landmark honoring the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. It was the conflict that secured the independence first declared in 1776. The location is both historically significant and visually striking, providing a powerful backdrop for a ceremony of national importance.

Declaration 250 is an official component of the America 250 national anniversary celebration. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit lakeerieheritage.org.

About Declaration 250

Declaration 250 is a national initiative dedicated to commemorating the true signing date of the Declaration of Independence on August 2, 1776. The initiative brings together civic leaders, elected officials, and citizens to participate in a historic National Signing Ceremony at Put-in-Bay, Ohio, as part of the America 250 celebration. Hosted by the Lake Erie Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Contact:

Joe Mosbrook

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SOURCE Lake Erie Heritage Foundation