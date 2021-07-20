America Spikes on Dunkin': Dunkin' and Spikeball Serve Up a Limited-Edition Branded Kit

BOSTON and CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Dunkin' is serving fans a new way to run and spike on Dunkin'. The brand today unveiled a collaboration with Spikeball, the roundnet equipment manufacturer bringing people together through competition and fun, to introduce the Limited-Edition Dunkin' Spikeball Kit. The Dunkin' inspired set serves as the perfect crossroads between tantalizing tastebuds and sensational summer fun, allowing Dunkin' devotees to have a ball, Dunkin' style.

The Dunkin' Spikeball Kit includes a signature Spikeball net and two game balls in Dunkin's iconic pink and orange colors. Fans can score the kit exclusively at Spikeball.com/Dunkin starting today, July 20, for $125. The limited-edition collaboration is available for a limited time, while supplies last, so fans should act quickly to earn major points with their crew before the next rally and avoid striking out.

This collaboration marks the first time Spikeball has teamed up with a quick service restaurant to create a branded kit. The game of Spikeball, or roundnet, is typically played between two teams of two and can be set up on grass, sand, or indoors. Once the ball is served and the point begins, 'ballers, or players, have three alternating touches to return the ball to the net and are allowed free reign to move and hit in any direction. The object of the game is to hit the ball off the net in such a way that the opposing team cannot successfully return it.

According to Annie Smith, Manager, Strategic Partnerships at Dunkin', "The fast-paced, exciting energy of Spikeball perfectly matches the energy and enthusiasm that the Dunkin' colors and brand represent to our fans. Like a guest's go-to Dunkin' brew, the Limited-Edition Dunkin' Spikeball Kit is the perfect Dunkin' accessory to accompany every summer adventure."

"Spikeball fans, especially collectors, LOVE new limited-edition sets," said Nick Gonzales, VP of Marketing at Spikeball. "Each new launch raises the bar so we couldn't ask for a better partner than the one and only Dunkin'."

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

About Spikeball

Kankakee Spikeball Inc. is a sports equipment start-up with a vision to make roundnet the next great global sport. While the company has grown rapidly since its founding in 1997, it still lacks both a PR department and copywriter. Hopefully you didn't notice.

