America Unfocused: Gen Z Blames Social Media and News, Boomers Blame Colleagues - Everyone's Still Struggling to Focus at Work

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a survey of 1,000 U.S. employees across industries, Bevi found that 55% feel more productive working in the office than at home – yet distractions still stand in the way of getting their best work done. To help, Bevi – the company behind Smart Water Coolers® that dispense healthy, customizable, eco-friendly beverages – created Focus Blend, its first-ever enhancement designed to deliver calm, lasting focus with balanced levels of caffeine, lower than traditional energy drinks.

Available exclusively from Bevi's Smart Water Coolers®, users can add Focus Blend to still or sparkling water, plain or flavored, alongside other enhancements like Energy Boost, Vitamin Boost, and Electrolytes.

Unlike traditional energy drinks or a strong cup of coffee, Focus Blend delivers a gentle lift at 20 mg (low), a balanced bump at 40 mg (medium), or a more energized option at 60 mg (high) per 12 oz. Hydration in general is key to maintaining optimal brain health, as even mild dehydration can impact cognitive abilities, and Focus Blend is taking hydration to the next level. Naturally sourced from green coffee beans and paired with L-theanine to promote a calm, focused mind, B12 to support brain health, and magnesium to aid nerve function, it's the perfect addition to your hydration routine. With zero sugar, zero calories, and no added flavors or colors, Focus Blend is a wellness-forward functional enhancement designed for everyday use.

To put Focus Blend into context, Bevi surveyed 1,000 employees across various U.S. industries, uncovering how prevalent the focus issue really is and whether consumers are open to functional beverages as a solution. The survey findings confirmed just how widespread the challenges are, and how they differ by generation:

70% of Gen Z say social media derails their focus, compared to 56% of Millennials, while Boomers are most likely to be sidetracked by conversations with colleagues (52%).

64% of Gen Z and 56% of Millennials say personal notifications are a major distraction.

62% of Gen Z and 57% of Millennials say major news events affect their focus, whereas more than half of Gen X (54%) and 66% of Boomers say they are unaffected.

52% of Gen Z and 45% of Millennials say political news pulls their attention, compared to 40% of Boomers and 35% of Gen X.

While nearly half (45.9%) said they somewhat understand how nutrients can impact focus, many admitted they were confused and eager to learn more. With 72.2% expressing interest in a focus-enhancing beverage, Focus Blend was designed to close that gap – offering a simple, customizable way to stay sharp whether in offices, schools, healthcare facilities, or anywhere focus matters.

"The functional beverage category is one of the fastest-growing in the industry, projected to surge from $153 billion in 2024 to more than $232 billion by 2032 – and our survey shows nearly three-quarters of employees want a drink that helps them focus," said Cathy Lewenberg, CEO at Bevi. "With Focus Blend, we're addressing that need head-on, offering a clean, customizable way to stay sharp."

The survey findings make clear: people want beverages that not only taste great but help them perform their best – exactly what Focus Blend was designed to deliver.

To view the full survey results, click here. To learn more about bringing Focus Blend – and Bevi's full lineup of premium hydration options – to a workplace or event, visit www.bevi.co .

About Bevi

Founded in 2013 with a vision to eliminate the need for single-use bottles and cans, Bevi designs Smart Water Coolers® that provide filtered, flavored, and sparkling water on demand. Bevi machines have saved almost 1 billion single-use bottles and cans to date. Thousands of Bevi machines are located throughout the United States, Canada, the UK, and Ireland in workplaces, multifamily properties, gyms, and other shared commercial spaces for companies like Lyft, Netflix, and Delta, as well as residential communities managed by Greystar and Colliers. For more information, visit www.bevi.co .

