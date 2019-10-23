America Whiskey Market Report 2019-2025: Growing Demand for Premium American whiskeys and Rising Number of Super-premium and Ultra-premium Brands

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "American Whiskey Market by Type (Bourbon, Tennessee, Rye Whiskey), Geography (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Poland, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Argentina, Chile) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall American whiskey market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to reach $16.8 billion by 2025.

The growth in the American whiskey market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for premium American whiskeys and a rising number of super-premium and ultra-premium brands, rapid urbanization across the globe, and fast-growing cocktail market. On the other hand, stringent government rules and regulations, change in consumer preferences, and the threat of substitutes are recognized as the major hurdles to overcome.



The global American whiskey market study presents historical market data in terms of value and volume (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by type (Bourbon, Tennessee, Rye Whiskey), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country level.



The bourbon whiskey segment is estimated to command the largest share of the American whiskey market in 2019. The largest share of this segment is due to huge demand from international adult consumers and more exploration of the U.S. spirits, majorly driven by their fascination with American whiskey's heritage, as well as its mixability and versatility in cocktails. However, the Rye Whiskey market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the American whiskey market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global American whiskey market. The consumer knowledge and their thrust to explore the different varieties of premium whiskeys are driving the demand for American whiskey in this region.

However, the Asia Pacific region is slated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for premium Japanese barrel-aged whiskey, favorable trade policies, and rising demand for the highball - a mix of whiskey and soda served over ice. Increasing consumption in developing countries like India and Australia is further supporting the growth of this market in this region.



The key players operating in the global American whiskey market are Beam Suntory, Inc., Brown-Forman Corporation, Diageo PLC, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., Heaven Hill Brands, Micropoint Bioscience, Inc., Sazerac Company, Inc., Kirin Holdings Company Limited, and Luxco, Inc.

3. Market Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.1.1. Growing demand for premium American whiskeys and the rising number of super-premium and ultra-premium brands

3.2.1.2. Rapid urbanization across the globe

3.2.1.3. Fast-growing cocktail market

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.2.2.1. Stringent government rules and regulations

3.2.2.2. Changes in consumer preferences and the threat of substitutes

3.2.3. Market Trends

3.2.3.1. Marketing strategy & promotions and new product launches

3.2.3.2. Rising export of American whiskey



