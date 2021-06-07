AmeriCamp Joins Intrax to Expand International Exchange Opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrax, a U.S. Department of State designated J-1 Visa Sponsor and world leader in international exchange programs for more than 40 years, today announced its acquisition of Invasion Camp Group, including the AmeriCamp Division. Invasion Camp Group is one of the largest youth travel organizations in the United Kingdom, offering a wide selection of life-changing and unforgettable experiences, ranging from visiting Europe's cultural cities, volunteering in South Africa, working at an American or Canadian Summer Camp, among many others.

Invasion Camp Group will join an established collection of Intrax programs, including AuPairCare, AYUSA, Global Internships and Intrax Work Travel. In 2019, Intrax also expanded its program offerings with visa designation and the launch of CampCareUSA.

Crowned Best Summer Camp in America Organization seven years in a row, Invasion Camp Group's AmeriCamp has established itself as the King of UK-based camp companies in recent years. Other unique programs include Camp Thailand (teaching English and caring for elephants), Wrestling Travel (sports-focused travel), and Wellnergy (health and wellness festival).

"Intrax is thrilled to have Invasion Camp Group join our family of programs," said Intrax President Marcie Schneider. "The acquisition not only allows Intrax to expand our partner network throughout the UK, it also provides a broader range of opportunities for international and American students."

While the COVID-19 pandemic nearly halted international exchange programs globally, the world is on the verge of traveling again. This is an opportune moment for Intrax and Invasion Camp Group to join forces. The merger of Intrax and Invasion Camp Group will position Intrax to be stronger and more effective in creating international opportunities for young people to learn, grow and positively impact the future.

Invasion Camp Group will retain its name, location, and culture in Greater Manchester.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Invasion Camp Group. As part of Intrax, we will be able to accelerate our mission and will help more people than ever explore the world," said Nick Steiert, co-founder of Invasion Camp Group.

"Intrax remains committed to its mission of connecting people and cultures," Schneider added. "We look forward to a strong next chapter of recovery and growth."

About Intrax

For more than 40 years, Intrax continues to be a premier cultural exchange company with a mission to connect people and cultures. A U.S. Department of State designated J-1 Visa Sponsor, Intrax has offered a variety of international programs to more than 500,000 young people worldwide. Intrax is passionate about making the world a better place through cultural understanding and increased global awareness. For more information, please visit www.intraxinc.com.

SOURCE Intrax

Related Links

https://www.intraxinc.com

