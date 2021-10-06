American Academy of Actuaries: 80% Pension Plan Funding Is a 'Myth' of Plan Health

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Actuaries is publishing an issue brief, "The 80% Pension Funding Myth," to alert the public, pension plan participants and other stakeholders, including policymakers, that the financial health or soundness of a pension plan cannot be reduced to a single measure or benchmark at a single point in time.

"While the funded ratio of a pension plan is certainly a useful measure, its reporting of 80% funding—or any other funded ratio percentage—simply doesn't provide enough information to accurately gauge its financial health," said Academy Senior Pension Fellow Linda K. Stone. "While the funded ratio is a useful measure and important aspect of a pension plan's financial condition, it is most meaningful when viewed in the context of other relevant information. A plan that is funded at 80% at a single point in time could be anywhere in the spectrum from excellent to poor financial condition, depending on other factors."

While it is unclear when widespread use began, an 80% benchmark has appeared in research reports, legislative initiatives, and in the media as a misleading bright line between healthy or well-funded plans and unhealthy or underfunded plans. The Academy's issue brief notes:

Using an 80% funded ratio as a benchmark for whether pension plans are healthy is inappropriate.

No single level of funding defines a line between a "healthy" and an "unhealthy" pension plan.

Pension plans are generally better evaluated on the strategy in place to attain a funded ratio of 100% within a reasonable period of time.

The financial health of a pension plan depends on many factors in addition to funded status, including the size of any shortfall compared with the resources of the plan sponsor.

Projections under a range of scenarios can be particularly useful in evaluating the plan's expected funding trajectory and assessing plan health.

