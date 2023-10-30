American Academy of Actuaries: Earlier Congressional Reform of Social Security Could Ease Reform Impacts on Beneficiaries

News provided by

American Academy of Actuaries

30 Oct, 2023, 12:47 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The reform options at Congress' disposal to address the depletion of Social Security's combined trust fund reserves in 2034 will become only more limited in number and potentially more severe as time passes, a new issue brief from the nonpartisan American Academy of Actuaries cautions.

"The American Academy of Actuaries' latest review of Social Security data and projections shows a clear, compelling benefit and public good to Congress engaging the reform process sooner rather than later," said Academy Senior Pension Fellow Linda K. Stone, the U.S. actuarial profession's chief public policy liaison on Social Security and other retirement issues. "Acting now to address Social Security's financial challenges would allow Congress to consider reform options that are more moderate, gradual, and give the American people time to adjust to any needed changes in benefits or taxes."

Without reform ahead of 2034, people already receiving benefits by that depletion year could face an automatic 20% cut in benefits. Reforming Social Security Sooner Rather than Later, the new issue brief developed by the Academy's Social Security Committee, points out that with Social Security's projected cash shortfall in 2034 projected to be three times as large as the last time the trust funds were close to depletion in 1983—3.12% of taxable earnings vs. 1%—reforms enacted at or near trust fund depletion could be on the order of increasing the payroll tax rate by 25% or a combination of benefit cuts and tax increases with the same actuarial effect. "Last-minute reforms likely would look very different from the early 1980s, including potentially Congress having to break its traditions of not applying benefit cuts to currently eligible individuals, and of phasing in rather than making abrupt benefit reductions between different cohorts of Social Security beneficiaries, or it could tap general revenues," Stone noted.

The issue brief provides examples of gradual reform options that Congress could begin weighing for consideration and adoption soon, ranging from a variety of phased-in tax increases to a variety of phased-in benefit reductions. "The alternative of gradual reform options can address the program's financial challenges while easing impacts on tens of millions of current and future beneficiaries and the many older Americans who rely on Social Security for half or more of their income," said Stone.

View the issue brief and learn more about the financial effects of different reform options with the Academy's Social Security Challenge at actuary.org/socialsecurity.

The American Academy of Actuaries is a 19,500-member professional association whose mission is to serve the public and the U.S. actuarial profession. For more than 50 years, the Academy has assisted public policymakers on all levels by providing leadership, objective expertise, and actuarial advice on risk and financial security issues. The Academy also sets qualification, practice, and professionalism standards for actuaries in the United States.

SOURCE American Academy of Actuaries

Also from this source

Actuaries: Inflation, COVID Emergency's End, Small Employer Coverage Shifts Could Influence 2024 Health Premium Rates

Actuaries: Inflation, COVID Emergency's End, Small Employer Coverage Shifts Could Influence 2024 Health Premium Rates

Inflation, changes due to the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, and shifts in the health coverage options offered by small employers top...
American Academy of Actuaries Welcomes Geralyn Trujillo as Senior Director of Public Policy

American Academy of Actuaries Welcomes Geralyn Trujillo as Senior Director of Public Policy

The American Academy of Actuaries today welcomed Geralyn Trujillo, a leading and accomplished voice on public policy issues in the insurance space,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.