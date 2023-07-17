American Academy of Actuaries Welcomes Geralyn Trujillo as Senior Director of Public Policy

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Actuaries today welcomed Geralyn Trujillo, a leading and accomplished voice on public policy issues in the insurance space, as its senior director of public policy.

"Geralyn brings deep expertise and experience on many of the issues in the Academy's portfolio, and a passion for strategic and team leadership, to the Academy's public policy program," said Academy Executive Director Bill Michalisin. "With an impressive track record in public policy and as a communicator, she is a welcome addition to the Academy staff leadership and one that will help strategically advance the Academy's important and wide-ranging work advising policymakers on the financial security systems that impact millions of Americans. Geralyn began her career at the Academy years ago and we're thrilled to welcome her back to the team."

"I'm very excited to be returning to my roots with the Academy," said Trujillo. "Since the start of my career, I've always sought out and valued the insights, expertise, and passion of actuaries. They are the consummate risk and financial security advocates, and I'm looking forward to once again working with the paramount policy and professionalism organization within the U.S. for the actuarial profession."

Most recently, Trujillo was Aflac's Director, Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs. Prior to that, she led the Office of Public Policy and Association Affairs at Independence Blue Cross in Pennsylvania. She also previously worked with America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), AARP, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), and began her public policy career as a Senior Health Policy (State) Analyst for the Academy. With nearly 20 years of health policy and health insurance experience, she has handled a portfolio that has included health care workforce issues, pharmacy and prescription drugs, state-federal programs, quality and health equity, long-term care, ACA implementation, and coalition building and engagement.

The American Academy of Actuaries is a 19,500-member professional association whose mission is to serve the public and the U.S. actuarial profession. For more than 50 years, the Academy has assisted public policymakers on all levels by providing leadership, objective expertise, and actuarial advice on risk and financial security issues. The Academy also sets qualification, practice, and professionalism standards for actuaries in the United States.

SOURCE American Academy of Actuaries