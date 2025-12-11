American Academy of Dermatology Association Statement on FDA Proposal for New Sunscreen Ingredient

Statement from Susan C. Taylor, MD, FAAD, President, American Academy of Dermatology

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Dermatology Association applauds the Food and Drug Administration for taking the first steps in more than two decades to provide more safe and effective sunscreen options to the American public. The agency announced today that they are proposing to add a new sunscreen ingredient to protect the public's health.

Unprotected exposure to UV rays is a major risk factor for skin cancer, the most common cancer in the United States. It is estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and nearly 20 Americans die from melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, every day.

Because dermatologists see first-hand the impact that skin cancer has on patients and their families, they recommend everyone apply sunscreen, seek shade, and wear protective clothing to protect their skin from sunburn, early skin aging, and skin cancer. The Academy recommends that everyone use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher on skin not protected by clothing when outside.

The Academy has been advocating for many years for the availability of more sunscreen options for U.S. consumers. The United States lags behind many other countries that have nearly twice as many approved sunscreen ingredients.

The Academy remains committed to supporting and enhancing patient care. If you have questions about skin cancer and sun protection, partner with a board-certified dermatologist.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 21,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being.

