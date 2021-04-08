American Academy Of Dermatology Collaborates With OM1 To Empower More Measured & Precise Care And Treatments For Dermatology

The AAD estimates that 1 in 4 Americans (more than 85 million) see a physician for skin disease annually, with direct health care costs exceeding $75 billion, according to the AAD's 2016 Burden of Skin Disease Report. The significant health burden, cost and prevalence of these dermatologic conditions are comparable to conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

The AAD DataDerm registry has been populated by thousands of clinician members and includes more than 40 million patient visits, documenting the diagnosis and treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, skin cancer, actinic keratoses, and acne, and many other dermatologic conditions. The data are used to advance the diagnosis and treatment of these conditions and to guide the highest standards in clinical practice and research.

Leveraging billions of data points, artificial intelligence technology, and advanced analytics, OM1's Real-World Data Cloud™ and technology platforms connect and process condition-driven health information to help healthcare stakeholders use real-world data for advancing medical research and personalizing care.

The AAD and OM1 collaboration will enable dermatologists, researchers, and life sciences companies to rapidly and effectively leverage clinical data for real-world evidence, outcomes, regulatory support, and personalized medicine programs.

"Access to quality clinical data is the critical component necessary for advancing medical research and improving outcomes," said Dr. Richard Gliklich, CEO and founder of OM1. "We're honored to collaborate with the Academy and to help further their mission of improving the lives of those patients with dermatology conditions."

"The advanced analytics that will be available thanks to this collaboration are an exciting next step in our ongoing efforts to grow DataDerm as a critical tool for improving care for all dermatology patients," said Ken Tomecki, MD, FAAD, president, American Academy of Dermatology.

