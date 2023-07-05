AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY: JAAD RANKS NO. 1 AMONG DERMATOLOGY JOURNALS

The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology's impact factor remains #1 in field 

ROSEMONT, Ill.,  July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology remains the top peer-reviewed journal in its field, according to the 2022 journal impact factor rankings recently published by Clarivate's Journal Citation Reports (JCR) Web of Science Group.

JAAD's 2022 impact factor is 13.8. This places JAAD in the No. 1 position among 93 dermatology-related journals ranked by JCR in this period. A journal's impact factor is a measure of how often the average article in that journal has been cited in a given time period, which for the 2022 JCR ranking is two years (2020-21). This is the fourth straight year that JAAD has been ranked number one.

"The quality of the work contributed by our authors, reviewers, and editors is exceptional," said board-certified dermatologist Dirk M. Elston, MD, FAAD, editor of JAAD. "We celebrate the journal's continued strength in terms of impact factor and remain committed to JAAD's mission of helping dermatologists to improve patient outcomes."

Visit JAAD.org to read the most recent research published in the journal or to submit an article for consideration.

