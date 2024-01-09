AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY: START THE NEW YEAR OFF WITH A FRESH START (AND SKIN)

Advice from a board-certified dermatologist on seeking cosmetic treatments

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a rise in both public accessibility and visibility, cosmetic treatments are more popular than ever. Whether your New Year's resolution is to improve your health or to look and feel your best, the most important thing to remember is that your results depend largely on the skills and knowledge of the person performing your treatment.

"There is no one-size-fits-all or 'cookie cutter' approach to combat the signs of aging because aging looks different on everyone. On the flipside, there is no one cosmetic treatment to address all of these changes," said Lauren Fine, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago. "The best cosmetic outcomes are often achieved with a comprehensive approach, starting with skincare at home, combined with other in-office treatments recommended by a board-certified dermatologist that is taking all of these factors into account when recommending a cosmetic treatment that is best for you."

While over-the-counter options are available, they may not be able to provide the results that a cosmetic procedure can deliver. Common treatment options include botulinum toxin, fillers, and lasers. Botulinum toxin is used to diminish signs of aging, including frown lines between the eyebrows and crow's feet, as well as for hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating). Most people see results within 3 to 7 days and results can last about 3 to 4 months—even longer when treating excessive sweating. Fillers are also used to diminish signs of aging by restoring lost fullness to the face, lips, and hands, as well as to lessen scars and erase fine lines. Most fillers provide immediate results; however, they tend to be temporary and require repeat treatments. Lasers can treat a variety of concerns including stretch marks, scars, the removal of unwanted hair, and age spots. It is important to note that lasers cannot fully remove stretch marks or scars, but rather make them less noticeable. Multiple sessions are often necessary to see results when undergoing this form of treatment.

Before undergoing any cosmetic procedure, Dr. Fine and the AAD recommend asking the following questions:

What are the doctor's credentials and are they board-certified? Remember, dermatologists are physicians with extensive education, training, and experience in keeping the skin, hair, and nails healthy.

How many of these particular cosmetic surgery procedures has the physician performed? The procedure should be one that the doctor performs regularly. Ask to see before-and-after photos of previous patients.

What result can I expect and are there any risks? Because your results depend largely on the skill and experience of the person performing the procedure, it is important to select a board-certified physician. A dermatologist can tell you if the procedure will deliver the desired results, based on the condition of your skin as well as your age and health.

If you have specific cosmetic concerns or questions about a particular treatment, the best place to start is with a board-certified dermatologist.

"While some cosmetic procedures may look easy to perform, understanding how to safely treat patients and deliver the best desired result requires an in-depth medical knowledge of the skin," shared Dr. Fine. "In the age of social media and information overload, anyone can tout themselves as an expert. Going to a board-certified dermatologist for cosmetic treatments ensures that you will receive effective results from an expert with a deep understanding of the skin."

If you're considering a cosmetic procedure, visit aad.org/findaderm to find a board-certified dermatologist in your area.

