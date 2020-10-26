American Academy of Family Physicians Names Shannon Scott as Chief Strategy Officer

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Family Physicians is pleased to announce that Shannon M. Scott has been named chief strategy officer, and on Jan. 1, 2021, she will also assume the role of deputy executive vice president (DEVP). Scott joined the AAFP in 2016 as senior vice president of marketing, communications, membership, and meetings and conventions.

In her DEVP role, Scott will succeed Todd Dicus, AAFP's current chief operating officer and DEVP. Dicus will retire on Feb. 1, 2021.

"As I began looking for the next DEVP of the AAFP, I was seeking a leadership partner who is a strong strategic thinker and is passionate about family medicine," said Shawn Martin, CEO and executive vice president of the AAFP. "I quickly realized that the best person for the job was already part of our organization. Shannon has a deep understanding of the AAFP, is passionate about our mission and the work of our members and has extensive experience leading strategic transformations."

In her new role, Shannon will maintain responsibility for the AAFP's membership, marketing, communications, and meetings and conventions teams. She will lead the development and implementation of the AAFP's strategic and operational plans. In addition, effective Jan. 1, 2021, the information technology division will report to Shannon.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to further serve and work alongside the AAFP's amazing members and talented staff," said Scott. "Family physicians are the cornerstones of health care in their communities. I look forward to identifying and implementing innovations and strategic initiatives that advance the specialty of family medicine and enhance patient care."

Before coming to the AAFP, Scott served as executive director, marketing communications at Applebee's International, Inc. Prior to that, she was creative and media director at the Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. She holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Kansas State University.

