American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics and American Prosthodontic Society Plan to Join Forces

Boards of the Two Leading Dental Organizations Vote to Consolidate into a New Nonprofit

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics (AAFP) and American Prosthodontic Society (APS) announced today their intent to join forces to create a new nonprofit dental organization.

Both organizations' boards of directors have approved this consolidation, which is subject to membership approval. Once approved, the new organization will be known as the American Academy of Prosthetic Dentistry (AAPD). The member vote is expected in February 2025.

Membership will be open to licensed dentists, researchers or dental laboratory technicians actively engaged in prosthetic dentistry and to full-time students enrolled in a predoctoral, graduate, post-graduate, school, hospital or military-based dental program accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation.

"This is an exciting announcement, as the American Academy of Prosthetic Dentistry will offer the very best of both worlds from AAFP and APS," said Carlo Ercoli, AAFP vice president and APS past president. "Our current members will enjoy the benefits of both groups, and dentists from across the U.S. and around the globe will have the opportunity to become part of a new, stronger prosthodontic nonprofit organization."

Sangeetha Raghavendra and Carlo Poggio, AAFP and APS presidents, respectively, said, "The American Academy of Prosthetic Dentistry will build on the rich histories and longstanding traditions of both AAFP and APS to continue advancing the field of prosthodontics. Dentists, researchers, technicians and students will benefit from AAPD's global reach, inclusiveness and commitment to furthering education and research, all with the ultimate goal of improving patient dental care."

About American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics (AAFP)

Founded in 1951, the AAFP is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge, excellence and the highest ethical standards within the dental discipline of fixed prosthodontics. Its mission is to foster excellence in fixed prosthodontics, implants and esthetic dentistry through mutual study, participation and cooperation.

About American Prosthodontic Society (APS)

Founded in 1928, the APS is an international organization dedicated to promoting the science of prosthetic dentistry and the clinical practice of prosthodontics and to broadening dental professionals' expertise. Its mission is to improve patient care and the advancement of prosthodontics through education and research.

SOURCE American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics and American Prosthodontic Society