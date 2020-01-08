American Academy of Forensic Sciences Holds 72nd Annual Scientific Meeting in Anaheim, California, Feb. 17-22, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 72nd Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) will take place Feb. 17-22, 2020, at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Themed "Crossing Borders," AAFS President Zeno J. Geradts, PhD, will lead the scientific community of nearly 5,000 national and international forensic professionals in the discussion of the most current research and updates in their fields and exchange ideas through collaboration, networking, and cross-pollination of knowledge across the forensic community.

More than 900 scientific papers, seminars, workshops, and other special sessions are presented relating to the 11 disciplines of the forensic sciences, which cover a multi­disciplinary range of human, technical, medical, and scientific endeavors to search for the truth in the name of justice. More than 150 exhibitors will showcase the cutting-edge technology and services of this ever-changing profession.

The scientific meeting begins with a public outreach event: The CSI Adventure and artificial-intelligence lecture, presented in partnership with Discovery Cube Orange County. The family-friendly event will be held at Discovery Cube Orange County, 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, California, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. AAFS forensic professionals will facilitate several hands-on experiments, from DNA testing of fruit to facial-recognition reconstruction and crime-scene investigation techniques.

From 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, the opening plenary session, "Crossing Borders," will examine knowledge gained through experience and will also cover some of the advances on the horizon. Topics include Biometrics: Identity Verification and Identity Discovery with Finger, Face, and DNA; Mass Fatality Preparedness – Lessons Learned from the October 1, 2017 Shooting in Las Vegas; and Invisible Children in the World of Global Human Trafficking. A panel discussion will follow the presentations.

