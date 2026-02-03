American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine Announces 2026 Annual Presidential Citation Honorees

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) announces their Presidential Citation honorees that acknowledge individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to the field of hospice and palliative care but do not qualify for consideration in other award categories. These awards will be given at the 2026 Annual Assembly taking place from March 4 – 6 in San Diego, CA.

The three honorees this year are the American Heart Association, The Dempsey Center and journalist Yuki Noguchi. Each awardee has made immense strides in increasing access or education surrounding palliative care, emphasizing the importance of this medical care while navigating a serious illness diagnosis.

"Presidential Citations are a tremendous honor and give significant praise to individuals and organizations that have done important work to improve the palliative care, and related, fields," said AAHPM 2025 Board President, Dr. Arif Kamal. "Propelling the field is a collective effort, and these three are advocates, pioneers and partners in that journey."

The Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. They are fierce advocates for increasing communication with patients and physicians about the value of palliative care alongside a cardiovascular disease diagnosis, which is still the number one chronic illness in the U.S.

"The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine's recognition is an honor for the American Heart Association," said Michele Bolles, executive vice president of Quality, Outcomes Research and Analytics at the American Heart Association. "This Presidential Citation affirms the importance of bringing cardiology and palliative care closer together, so patients and families receive truly holistic, compassionate support throughout their journey with heart disease. We are proud to be recognized by AAHPM with the goal of elevating quality of life as a core pillar of cardiovascular care and hope to continue programs that advance dignity, comfort and humanity for all patients."

The Dempsey Center in Maine was founded by award winning actor Patrick Dempsey in 2008 with a goal to provide comprehensive supportive cancer care at no cost. The Dempsey Center focuses on mental, physical, social, and emotional support for patients, care partners, and their loved ones which is a crux of palliative care. The Center was established based on Dempsey's personal experience as a primary caregiver for his mother, which now serves as the driving force behind his advocacy.

"This recognition from AAHPM is incredibly meaningful. My experience caring for my mother showed me how essential compassionate, supportive care is for both patients and families," said Patrick Dempsey. "The Dempsey Center was built on that understanding, and I'm proud to see that mission acknowledged."

Yuki Noguchi, Science Desk Correspondent from NPR, will round out the honorees this year. Noguchi joined NPR in 2008 reporting on topics ranging from the Great Recession and pandemic to mental and consumer health, to cancer care and the changing policy landscape. Her reporting has discussed important topics that are key advocacy markers for palliative care including rural America access, telehealth and the importance of science-backed research and recommendations.

"I'm very humbled by this recognition, which is only possible because of the dedication of medical and research professionals and courage of patients willing to share their experiences," said Yuki Noguchi. "A lot is reshaping care, from health policy to scientific medical advances; my hope is that journalistic storytelling will continue to serve the public by informing, connecting and inspiring the kind of work AAHPM strives to do daily for physicians and their patients."

For more information on the 2026 Presidential Citations please visit www.aahpm.org/about-aahpm/awards/.

About American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine (HPM), as well as nurses, social workers, and other health and spiritual care practitioners committed to improving quality of life for seriously ill patients and their families. For more than 30 years, AAHPM has been dedicated to expanding access to high quality palliative care, and advancing the discipline of HPM, through professional education and training, development of a specialist workforce, support for clinical practice standards, research and public policy. AAHPM is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors and managed by a full-time staff along with additional support provided by Association Management Center (AMC) based in Chicago, IL.

