American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine Released Annual Presidential Citations

News provided by

American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

07 Feb, 2024, 09:03 ET

Three annual honors announced ahead of Annual Assembly meeting on Mar. 23-25

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) is announcing their three Presidential Citations of 2024 to be presented at Annual Assembly taking place from March 23 – 25 in Phoenix, Arizona. Presidential citations acknowledge individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to the field of hospice and palliative care but do not qualify for consideration in other award categories.

"Presidential Citations recognize people and organizations who have raised public awareness and had an important impact on the hospice and palliative care field," said AAHPM Board President, Dr. Holly Yang. I am grateful for the significant contributions of each of the awardees and congratulate them wholeheartedly.

The Carter Family is one of the recipients of a Presidential Citation, and James Earl Carter IV, grandson of President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter, will be in attendance to accept the award and represent their family. The Carter Family has inspired many in the field by raising public awareness by being open about the decision to access hospice care for both President Carter and the late Mrs. Carter. This openness has given the American public the opportunity to better understand the benefits of high-quality hospice care for patients, and their families, nearing end of life.

The Hospice Medical Director Certification Board (HMDCB) is also a 2024 Presidential Citation awardee for its important work in certifying hospice physicians. David Wensel, DO FAAHPM HDMC, President of Tru Community Care will be accepting this honor on behalf of HMDCB. HMDCB was established as an independent, non-profit certifying body for hospice medical directors and other hospice physicians. Since its inception in 2012, there has been a clear need for physicians engaged in hospice care to demonstrate that they have the requisite knowledge to care for seriously ill people and their families, whether or not they decide to pursue fellowship training. Since its founding, HMDCB has certified hospice physicians in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

The third recipient of a 2024 Presidential Citation is the International Association of Hospice and Palliative Care (IAHPC). On site accepting this honor on behalf of IAHPC will be Debra Pledger Fonte. The mission of IAHPC is to serve as a global platform to inspire, inform and empower individuals, governments, and organizations to increase access and optimize the practice of palliative care; and its vision is a world free from health-related suffering. IAHPC has been a remarkable resource for the global hospice and palliative care community, providing international advocacy, education, research and dissemination of information. IAHPC continues to be a critical organization for growing access to hospice and palliative care throughout the world, especially in low and middle income countries.

For more information on the 2024 Presidential Citations and 2024 annual awards, please visit www.aahpm.org/about/awards.

About American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine
The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine (HPM), as well as nurses, social workers, and other health and spiritual care practitioners committed to improving quality of life for seriously ill patients and their families. For more than 30 years, AAHPM has been dedicated to expanding access to high quality palliative care, and advancing the discipline of HPM, through professional education and training, development of a specialist workforce, support for clinical practice standards, research and public policy. AAHPM is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors and managed by a full-time staff along with additional support provided by Association Management Center (AMC) based in Chicago, IL.

SOURCE American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Also from this source

Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care slated for Mar. 20-23, 2024, in Phoenix, AZ

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) and Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA) are excited to announce the 2024 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.