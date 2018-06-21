American Academy Of Matrimonial Lawyers Opposes Separation Of Immigrant Children From Parents

The resolution firmly states, "In our collective experience, and as expressed by organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the American Psychiatric Association, this abrupt forced separation from parents has already and will continue to cause trauma to the minds and bodies of these children. The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, consistent with its goal to promote the best interests of all children, urges the immediate cessation of this ongoing horror and the immediate reunification of affected children with their parents."

About AAML

Founded in 1962, the mission of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) is to provide leadership that promotes the highest degree of professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law. Comprised of the top 1,650 matrimonial attorneys throughout the nation, members are recognized leaders in the areas of matrimonial law, including divorce, prenuptial agreements, legal separation, annulment, custody, property valuation and division, support, and the rights of unmarried couples. The 1,650 AAML Fellows across the United States are generally recognized by judges and attorneys as preeminent family law practitioners with a high level of knowledge, skill, and integrity and enjoy a reputation for professionalism, competence, and integrity.

