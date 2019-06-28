American Academy of Nursing Inducts Seven ONS Members as 2019 Fellows

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) members were included among the highly distinguished nurse leaders that the American Academy of Nursing (AAN) announced as its class of 2019 fellows on June 18, 2019. They join the ranks of academy fellows who will be celebrated at AAN's annual policy conference held in Washington, DC, from October 24–26, 2019.

The seven ONS members selected to the 2019 AAN fellows represent oncology nurses from six different states, encompassing a number of oncology fields: Anecita Fadol, PhD, RN, FNP-BC, FAANP, Beth Faiman, PhD, MSN, APRN-BC, AOCN®, Theresa Gillespie, PhD, MA, BSN, BA, RN, Debra Kelly, PhD, RN, Victoria Loerzel, PhD, RN, OCN®, Julie Otte, PhD, RN, OCN®, and Ruth Taylor, RN, BSN, ECHCS.

AAN fellows are recognized for their significant contributions to health care and the nursing profession. To be considered, at least two current academy fellows must sponsor an applicant, and selection is made by committee. In part, the decision was made by examining the candidates' impact on health care, health policy, and the overall well-being of all.

Fadol has led research and practice change in the evolving cardio-oncology specialty for the management of cardiovascular issues in patients with cancer and survivors. In 1991, she developed a critical care nursing program in Istanbul that became a prototype for other nursing specialties.

"I am so grateful to ONS and the Oncology Nursing Foundation for supporting my research on symptom management, which has made a significant impact in the quality of life of patients with cancer and cancer survivors," Fadol said.

AAN fellows consist of more than 2,600 nurses who have distinguished themselves in areas of education, research, practice, or management. As health leaders, their goal is to enhance the quality of health and nursing, promote healthy aging and human development, and reduce health disparities and inequalities, among a number of other efforts to improve the health care of patients. The 2019 class of fellows numbers 231.

ONS is a professional association of more than 39,000 members committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at www.ons.org.

