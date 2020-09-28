American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Expands Registry Program to Include Fracture & Trauma

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced a plan to launch a Fracture & Trauma Registry (FTR) and begin collecting data on five of the more common fractures in the United States. The FTR marks the first AAOS Registry built on a synergistic approach where collaborative modules will be available across the RegistryInsights® platform, offering expanded, crossover benefits to AAOS Registry Program participants. The FTR will begin with a limited invitation to key sites in late 2020 with full participant enrollment in spring 2021.

"Registry-based data is quickly becoming the standard for surgeons to document and demonstrate their patient outcomes and standardized reporting for quality orthopaedic care," said Michael J. Gardner, MD, FAAOS, chair of the AAOS Fracture & Trauma Registry Steering Committee. "Collecting and utilizing registry data has been pivotal for joint replacement, is on track for spine surgery, and will soon be for fractures. In the future, we hope patients can look for their surgeon not only to be a member of the AAOS, but also a participant in the Fracture & Trauma Registry. Together this will demonstrate a surgeon's commitment to benchmarking and providing high-quality care."

Fracture Risk with Advancing Age

Skeletal fragility, in combination with a greater propensity to fall, results in an increased susceptibility to fractures with aging. According to the Burden of Musculoskeletal Diseases in the United States, there are 1.5 to 2 million fractures in the United States annually1. Age-related fractures are projected to increase nationally from 2.1 million in 2005 to over 3 million fractures in 20252. Hip fractures are most strongly associated with adverse consequences, but account for only a minority of fragility fractures. In many cases, treatment for fracture incidence involves a combination of immobilization, physical therapy, and surgery.

Expanding the AAOS Registry Program

The AAOS is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. Trauma contributes to a large portion of orthopaedic conditions and procedures. The FTR will be the fifth in a series of anatomical, evidence-based registries that are part of the AAOS' Registry Program, each designed to utilize data for making critical clinical and resource-related decisions to improve quality of care for patients. The other registries include the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), the Shoulder & Elbow Registry (SER), the Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry (MsTR), and the American Spine Registry (ASR), a collaborative effort between the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the AAOS.

The FTR's modules will include:

Hip fracture —A break in the upper quarter of the femur (thigh) bone that can occur from a fall or from a direct blow to the side of the hip. Conditions such as osteoporosis, cancer, or stress injuries can weaken the bone and make the hip more susceptible to breaking. This will be a collaborative module with AJRR.

—A break in the upper quarter of the femur (thigh) bone that can occur from a fall or from a direct blow to the side of the hip. Conditions such as osteoporosis, cancer, or stress injuries can weaken the bone and make the hip more susceptible to breaking. This will be a collaborative module with AJRR. Distal radius fracture —A common wrist injury after a fall onto an outstretched hand.

—A common wrist injury after a fall onto an outstretched hand. Ankle fracture —A common injury most often caused by twisting the ankle.

—A common injury most often caused by twisting the ankle. Distal femur fracture —A break of the thigh bone just above the knee.

—A break of the thigh bone just above the knee. Proximal humerus fracture—A shoulder fracture often seen in older patients with osteoporotic bones following a simple ground-level fall on an outstretched arm (future module planned in collaboration with the SER).

"When we integrated the AJRR back into the Academy in 2017, our vision was to make sure that all modalities of musculoskeletal care were represented in the registries portfolio," said William J. Maloney, MD, FAAOS, chair of the Registry Oversight Committee. "Not only does the Fracture & Trauma Registry get us that much closer to our goal, but it is the first registry to offer crossover benefits for our participants with the creation of collaborative modules."

"Regardless of a patient's age or degree of fracture, we as orthopaedic surgeons must take up the charge and follow our patients' outcomes, gather the data, and determine the optimal treatments for them," added Douglas W. Lundy, MD, FAAOS, AAOS Fracture & Trauma Registry Steering Committee member. "The Fracture & Trauma Registry is not just another database; it is a powerful tool that helps fill a gap among the current orthopaedic registry programs by tracking evidence-based best practices that will help the musculoskeletal healthcare community provide the highest quality care."

All orthopaedic surgeons who may encounter fractures in their practice are encouraged to participate in the FTR. To get involved with the FTR, email an AAOS Registry engagement associate at [email protected] or visit www.aaos.org/registries. For media members looking to schedule an interview with an FTR Steering Committee member, email [email protected].

AAOS Registry Program

The AAOS Registry Program's mission is to improve orthopaedic care through the collection, analysis, and reporting of actionable data. The American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), the Academy's hip and knee replacement registry, is the cornerstone of the AAOS's Registry Program, and the world's largest national registry of hip and knee joint replacement data by annual procedural count, with more than 2.1 million procedures contained within its database. Additional registries include the Shoulder & Elbow Registry (SER), the Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry (MsTR), and the American Spine Registry (ASR), a collaborative effort between the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the AAOS. The Fracture & Trauma Registry will open to full enrollment in spring 2021.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

