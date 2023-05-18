American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Honors Awardees at Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the leading authority on children's oral health, will celebrate the 2023 winners of its prestigious awards during the organization's AAPD 2023 annual meeting in Orlando from May 25-28.

The 2023 AAPD and AAPD Foundation Award Recipients are:

Distinguished Service Award: The 2023 award recipient is Dr. Kevin Donly

The Distinguished Service Award is the most prestigious award given by the AAPD. Presented only when the AAPD Board of Trustees identifies a truly worthy recipient, the award recognizes individuals who have made a major contribution, on a national or international level, over their entire career to advocacy for children, improvement of children's health or to a health profession related to children. The Miller Foundation supports this award.

Pediatric Dentist of the Year: The 2023 award recipient is Dr. Jessica Meeske

Established in 1998, this annual award honors a pediatric dentist who has made significant contributions to the dental profession and the specialty of pediatric dentistry through clinical practice, academics or policy development over the past year. Recipients will also have devoted extensive volunteer leadership service to the dental profession and the specialty. This award is sponsored by NuSmile.

Jerome B. Miller "For the Kids" Award: The 2023 award recipient is Dr. Matt Geneser

This award is presented annually to an up-and-coming clinician, researcher or academician in pediatric dentistry for their outstanding efforts directed to children's oral health and welfare. The Miller Award was established in May 2007 by AAPD Foundation, to honor former AAPD and Foundation President Dr. Jerome B. Miller for his many years of service to children, philanthropy and giving back to the profession of pediatric dentistry.

Merle C. Hunter Leadership Award: The 2023 award recipient is Dr. Angela Stout

The Merle C. Hunter Leadership Award is presented to an AAPD volunteer who has provided exemplary leadership service in the volunteer structure of the organization over the past year. This award, established in 1998, honors the memory of Merle C. Hunter, AAPD Executive Director from 1968-1986.

Manuel M. Album Award: The 2023 award recipient is Mary Kaye Richter, awarded posthumously

The Manuel M. Album Award is presented annually to the individual or organization that has made the greatest contribution to the oral health of children with special needs. The award, established in 1997, honors Manuel M. Album, who devoted an entire career in pediatric dentistry toward improving the oral health of children with special needs. The Album Society supports this award.

Dr. Lewis A. Kay Excellence in Education Award: The 2023 award recipient is Dr. Clarice Law

This award, established in 2011, honors the director of the pediatric dental program determined to best exemplify the dedication and values set forth by Dr. Lewis A. Kay: outstanding leadership; commitment to educating pediatric dental residents to provide children with comprehensive quality oral health care; and contributions to society and the profession of dentistry which bring recognition to their program. This award is sponsored by Pediatric Dental Associates, Ltd.

Suzi Seale Coll Evidence-Based Dentistry Service Award: The 2023 award recipient is Dr. Yasmi O. Crystal

The Evidence-Based Dentistry Service Award, established in 2016 by the AAPD's Evidence-Based Dentistry Committee (EBDC), recognizes pediatric dentist(s) who have made a major contribution, on a national or international level, to the dental profession and the specialty of pediatric dentistry through evidence-based clinical practice, academics or policy development over the past year. Nominees are solicited from the membership and considered by the EBDC, which shall make the final selection.

Paul P. Taylor Award: The 2023 award was presented to Dr. H. Cem Güngör for Direct Pulp Capping of Primary Molars with Calcium Hydroxide or MTA Following Hemorrhage Control with Different Medicaments: Randomized Clinical Trial. Pediatr Dent 2022;44(3):167-173.

The Paul P. Taylor award is given to the lead author of the most prestigious journal article in Pediatric Dentistry from the previous year. This award is determined by the AAPD Editorial Board and the AAPD Awards' Committee. The Baylor Pediatric Dentistry Alumni Fund graciously supports this award.

Dr. Beverly A. Largent Access to Care Innovator Award: The 2023 award recipient is Dr. Deidra T. Rondeno

Established in 2022, this award seeks to shine a light on a selected individual whose efforts are making a difference for children in their community as an outstanding grantee of the AAPD Foundation. This award is sponsored by Elevate Oral Care.

For more information on the 2023 award recipients and AAPD, visit www.aapd.org .

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) is the recognized authority on children's oral health. As advocates for children's oral health, the AAPD promotes evidence-based policies, best practices, and clinical guidelines; educates and informs policymakers, parents and guardians, and other health care professionals; fosters research; and provides continuing professional education for pediatric dentists and general dentists who treat children. Founded in 1947, the AAPD is a not-for-profit professional membership association representing the specialty of pediatric dentistry. Its 11,000 members provide primary care and comprehensive dental specialty treatments for infants, children, adolescents and individuals with special health care needs. For further information, please visit the AAPD website at www.aapd.org or the AAPD's consumer website at www.mychildrensteeth.org .

SOURCE American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry