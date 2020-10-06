American Academy of Pediatrics and RQI Partners collaborate to deliver first-ever neonatal resuscitation quality improvement solution

RQI Partners is a partnership between and service provider for the American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical. The agreement between RQI Partners and the AAP will further the Academy's decades-long relationship with the Association and Laerdal in creating and promoting lifesaving resources and information, including the Academy's internationally-recognized Neonatal Resuscitation Program® (NRP®) , a focal point of this new relationship.

Developed in 1987 by the AAP and the Association, the Neonatal Resuscitation Program teaches an evidence-based approach to newborn resuscitation. Now, the organizations are uniting to create a first-ever NRP program that is rooted in the Resuscitation Quality Improvement® Program (RQI®) and will focus on the skill of positive pressure ventilation. The RQI program was co-developed by the Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, and Laerdal, a global trailblazer in providing healthcare and simulation solutions.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics was founded 90 years ago to address the unique needs of children, and ever since then has been committed to achieving optimal physical, mental and social health and well-being for all infants, children, adolescents and young adults," said Janna Patterson, MD, MPH, FAAP, senior vice president, Global Child Health and Life Support at the American Academy of Pediatrics. "Delivering on this promise means aligning with organizations with like-minded missions and employing sound, proven programs that help transform and improve patient care and outcomes. The Resuscitation Quality Improvement Program will allow NRP providers and instructors to improve educational efficiency and give opportunities for low-dose, high-frequency practice, which will help maintain the most important skill of neonatal resuscitation: positive pressure ventilation."

RQI, launched in 2015, is a self-directed, simulation-based performance, mastery learning and quality improvement program for healthcare professionals that offers "low-dose, high-frequency" hands-on learning sessions that provide quarterly CPR skills practice. Data is archived in a learning management system, which is used to track and document individual learner performance and competence.

During the five-year agreement period, RQI Partners and the AAP's joint efforts, which are central to improving the efficacy of neonatal resuscitation, education and training, will:

Develop programs, products and services, including comprehensive neonatal resuscitation educational solutions for healthcare professionals.

Reach and engage new audiences and customers by leveraging novel programs and international collaboration.

To achieve these advances, the organizations are leveraging science from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association's leadership in resuscitation education. Laerdal Medical will bring forth its deep expertise in neonatal simulation solutions and RQI Partners will jointly lead program management and design with the AAP.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the American Academy of Pediatrics, combining our respective knowledge, resources and expertise, to position clinical providers to give our most precious patients the best chance of survival," Clive Patrickson, RQI Partners' chief executive officer, said. "Together, we will explore how the boundaries of educational science can extend to neonatal resuscitation education, and subsequently, set a new standard in emergency care."

The first product from the AAP and RQI Partners' strategic alliance — the new RQI for NRP program —will debut in June 2021, following testing at select pilot hospital sites. The program's introduction to healthcare organizations will coincide with publication of the Textbook of Neonatal Resuscitation, 8th edition.

For more information about the RQI program, visit www.rqipartners.com . To learn more about the NRP, visit the AAP website.

About RQI Partners LLC

RQI Partners LLC is a partnership between the American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical, positioning the organizations to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate the impact of their lifesaving mission. The company blends the Association's leadership in science and resuscitation education with Laerdal's expertise in technology and implementation to deliver impactful and innovative resuscitation quality improvement programs. For more information, visit www.rqipartners.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the American Academy of Pediatrics

The American Academy of Pediatrics is an organization of 67,000 primary care pediatricians, pediatric medical subspecialists and pediatric surgical specialists dedicated to the health, safety and well-being of infants, children, adolescents and young adults. For more information, visit www.aap.org.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About Laerdal Medical

Laerdal is dedicated to our mission of helping save lives. For more than 60 years, Laerdal has remained a world leader in healthcare education, training and therapy solutions. Laerdal develops products, programs and digital solutions designed to increase survival and improve patient outcomes. By implementing evidence-based solutions within the areas of resuscitation, patient safety and global health, we address the changing needs of healthcare organizations and help build competence of healthcare providers, educators and lay rescuers. Together with our partners, we believe we can help save one million more lives, every year. Laerdal is a global company in 25 countries worldwide with the head office located in Stavanger, Norway. For more information, visit www.laerdal.com.

